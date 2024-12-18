IEA Offers Ukraine Recommendations On Developing Distributed Power Generation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives from the International Agency (IEA) presented a report with recommendations on decentralizing Ukraine's power system at a meeting with the Deputy Roman Andarak of Energy.

This was reported by the of Energy of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

"The IEA report identifies key steps that will allow Ukraine to enhance the stability of the power system and ensure its flexibility in the face of ongoing Russian aggression. In particular, seven recommendations are put forward for creating a decentralized modern power system in Ukraine by 2030. Among them are improving the regulatory framework, reforming electricity markets, and strengthening coordination at the transmission and distribution levels," the report says.

The IEA noted that Ukraine should work not only to meet current electricity needs, but also plan for the future. It emphasizes the need to develop distributed power generation and regional energy solutions, and strengthen coordination between authorities, businesses, and communities.

In addition, a decentralized power system, which includes the expansion of the use of rooftop solar panels, wind farms, battery systems, and small modular gas turbines, will be able not only to reduce the consequences of Russian attacks on the energy system, but also contribute to achieving long-term decarbonization goals.

In turn, Andarak thanked the IEA for the report and recommendations, noting the importance of professional expert exchange on the priority of further actions to develop Ukraine's energy system.

As reported, in September, the International Energy Agency (IEA) released a report laying down recommendations for Ukraine and international partners that would help strengthen the country's energy security and enhance the resilience of the power system in the face of the new threats.