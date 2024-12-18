2025 FIA Annual Conference To Be Held Next June At Galaxy International Convention Center

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The FIA recently announced that the 2025 FIA General Assembly and Conference will, for the first time, be held in Macau. The event is scheduled to take place from June 10 to 13 next year at Galaxy International Convention Centre.

Francis Lui, Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, remarked, 'Galaxy Macau, as a world-class luxury integrated resort, is committed to providing impeccable arrangements and unparalleled hospitality to delegates from around the globe for the 2025 FIA Conference.'

MACAO SAR - OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2024 - The Fdration Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) have announced, after a global bidding exercise, the 2025 Extraordinary General Assemblies and Conference will take place in Macau from June 10 - 13, 2025, at the state-of-the-art Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC). Hosted in partnership with the Automobile General Association Macao-China (AAMC) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), this prestigious conference will welcome over 500 senior FIA delegates from 147 countries to chart the future of global motorsport and mobility.It will be the first time the event has been hosted within this diverse and vibrant region, a fitting location given Macau's reputation as the host of the legendary Macau Grand Prix, which for many years has been a focal point in global motorsport and serving as a key stage for top drivers, including many future stars of Formula 1 to showcase their skills. Through a longstanding partnership with the FIA, the recent 'Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the People's Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Macau SAR 71st Macau Grand Prix' featured two highly anticipated FIA World Cup races that drew top international competitors, further cementing Macau's reputation as a premier hub for global motorsport.FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said: 'Macau is an exciting, multicultural region, the perfect setting for the FIA to unite our Member Clubs from across the world. My thanks to the AAMC and Galaxy Entertainment Group for hosting us and I look forward to a successful conference and extraordinary general assembly.'As the Greater China region emerges as a leader in electric vehicle adoption and remains the world's largest automotive market, the 2025 FIA Conference carries profound strategic importance. The event will underscore Macau's pivotal role in shaping the future of mobility and motorsport, not only within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area but also on the global stage.Francis Lui, Chairman of GEG, stated: 'We believe Galaxy Macau and the Galaxy International Convention Centre is the perfect venue for the FIA Conference. Macau's unique geographical location in the heart of Asia, global accessibility, international cultural heritage, deep appreciation of motorsport, combined with our world class and award-winning hotels, will ensure a warm and memorable welcome for delegates from around the world.''As a major sponsor of The Macau Grand Prix plus numerous sports events over many years, GEG has been instrumental in fostering Macau's sports development and aligning with the Macau SAR Government's vision to be a 'City of Sports'. The GICC, which has become a standout venue since its 2023 debut, has already played a pivotal role in elevating Macau's sporting, cultural, entertainment and MICE industries. Through initiatives that deepen cross-sector integration of 'Tourism + Sports' we will continue to drive Macau's evolution as a premier MICE destination in future', Lui continued.CHONG Coc Veng, Chairman of the AAMC, commented: 'We are glad that the 2025 FIA Conference will be held in Macau. Macau is a unique destination that preserves a multi-cultural heritage alongside gastronomy, cultural and motorsport events, including the prestigious motorsport event of the year The Macau Grand Prix, with the FIA World Cups. June is the perfect time to visit Macau and savour its distinctive flavours of different cuisines and to experience the world heritage sites with the blend of Chinese and Portuguese culture. Welcome to Macau! See you in 2025!'Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

