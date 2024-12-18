Vinhomes Recognized By Euromoney As Best Residential Developer In Vietnam For 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HANOI, VIETNAM - OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - Vinhomes Joint Stock Company has received the prestigious award for Best Residential Developer in Vietnam for 2024 from Euromoney global magazine. The accolade acknowledges Vinhomes' significant contributions to developing superior urban areas and advancing the quality and scale of Vietnam's real estate sector to international levels.







Organized by Euromoney global magazine, the Euromoney Real Estate Awards represent one of the most established and respected ranking systems in the global real estate sector. These awards recognize businesses that make substantial contributions to urban development, enhance quality of life, and generate positive societal and economic value.

Vinhomes has been recognized for its exceptional reputation, strategic approach to project development and diverse product portfolio, as well as its commitment to providing superior service and enhancing the living standards of its residents, thereby playing a leading role in the development of the Vietnamese real estate sector.

Vinhomes' significant land holdings provide a solid platform for sustained growth in the years ahead. The Company currently manages a portfolio of 30 urban developments situated in prime locations throughout Vietnam, including notable large-scale projects such as Vinhomes Ocean Park 1 (420ha), Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 (458ha), Vinhomes Ocean Park 3 (294ha), Vinhomes Grand Park (271ha), Vinhomes Royal Island (877ha), and Vinhomes Golden Avenue (116ha).

Vinhomes is a pioneer in developing fully serviced urban environments with top-tier infrastructure, creating some of Vietnam's most desirable places to live. Adhering to timely handover schedules and offering exclusive resident programs, Vinhomes projects consistently achieve impressive occupancy rates shortly after commencement of operations. Notably, the low-rise developments of Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 and 3 have attracted tens of thousands of residents and fostered a robust business community within just over two years of handover, emerging as prominent destinations on the Northern Vietnam tourism, entertainment, and culinary landscape due to their large scale and innovative programming.

Vinhomes demonstrates its prominent market position through robust sales performance, contributing to enhanced market liquidity and providing positive momentum to the broader real estate sector, even during periods of market headwinds. The Company's ongoing diversification of its product portfolio, encompassing commercial housing, social housing, and industrial real estate, facilitates flexible adaptation to evolving market conditions.

Consequently, both the brand equity and real estate assets of Vinhomes have demonstrated consistent appreciation. Furthermore, the Company has maintained positive business performance over the years, including navigating the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to this Euromoney recognition, Vinhomes was awarded 'Real Estate Developer of the Year 2024' at the Dot Property Vietnam Awards 2024 and was also recognized by Brand Finance as one of the top 10 most valuable brands in Vietnam. These successive accolades from prominent international organizations underscore Vinhomes' leading position and its ongoing commitment to innovation, contributing significantly to the advancement of the Vietnamese real estate market and the broader national economy.

