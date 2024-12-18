Dubai Customs Advances Succession Planning To Strengthen Leadership And Continuity

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai – 18 December 2024: In line with the Executive Council of Dubai's decision to adopt a succession planning system within the Dubai Government, Dubai Customs, represented by its Human Resources Division, has announced an upgraded approach to its succession planning methodology. This was revealed during a that highlighted its alignment with international best practices and standards, as well as Dubai's updated vision for institutional risk management, business continuity, and talent development.

The new methodology focuses on identifying critical roles that significantly contribute to achieving the organization's goals and ensuring smooth operations. These positions require unique, specialized skills and are integral to supporting Emiratisation efforts. Additionally, the approach includes continuous training and development of UAE national talent to ensure their readiness to take on these critical roles.

H.E. Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, stated:

'Dubai Customs is committed to supporting Dubai Government's vision in human resources policies and systems. The updated succession planning framework aims to enhance the competencies of human capital, contributing to the achievement of these policies' objectives. The department places great emphasis on assessing, measuring, and developing the personal and professional skills of Emirati leaders to identify strengths and areas for improvement. This ensures we overcome challenges, secure business continuity, and foster growth in line with our leadership's aspirations.'

Meanwhile, Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs, affirmed during the workshop, which was attended by several UAE national employees:

'Succession planning is a core strategic tool that enables the department to proactively prepare second-tier leadership, ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of services to customers and the business and trade sectors with the same efficiency and effectiveness. Through the Dubai Logistics Academy, we will foster a learning environment within Dubai Customs, directing investments towards the training and development of those qualified to lead. This effort addresses competency gaps for job requirements, while leveraging global expertise for assessments and nominations to programs tailored to meet leadership needs.'



