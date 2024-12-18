Risepoint Recognized By Comparably For 2024 Best Ceos And Best Company Culture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading education company, Risepoint, has been recognized with two 2024 Best Place to Work Awards from Comparably, including Best CEOs and Best Company Culture. Comparably Awards are based on sentiment feedback from current employees of 70,000 companies across the U.S. and Canada who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably during a 12-month period.

Fernando Bleichmar , Risepoint CEO and recipient of Comparably's Best CEOs Award, earned the honor through feedback directly from employees, placing him in the top 5% of CEOs at large companies. Bleichmar has led Risepoint since 2022.

In addition,

Risepoint was awarded Best Company Culture for 2024, ranking in the top 10% of large companies. Comparably's Company Culture recognition is awarded based on 16 culture metrics where employees can rate their employers on compensation, career growth, leadership, and work environment.

"We are grateful to Comparably for recognizing our incredible culture," shared

Bleichmar. "Although I am honored to earn a spot on the Best CEOs list, I am most proud of the company culture we have built and continue to foster at Risepoint."

Earlier this year,

Risepoint was also named to Comparably's Best Company Work-Life Balance, Best Company Perks & Benefits, Happiest Employees, and Best Leadership Teams lists.

These awards are evidence of Risepoint and its leadership team's commitment to allowing all employees to grow and develop in their own way, learning and caring for the wider community, and celebrating what makes each person unique.

Risepoint is a remote-first company with employees in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia, whose passionate teammates provide the expertise and experience to guide enduring growth for universities and their students. To learn more about open positions, please visit the Risepoint careers page .

About Comparably

Comparably by ZoomInfo is a leading employee review platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. & Canadian companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, and education – it's one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and salary data. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work series, visit .

About

Risepoint

Risepoint (formerly Academic Partnerships) is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 125 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business, and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at .



SOURCE Risepoint

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED