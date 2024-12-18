(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 68 – 2024

to Copenhagen 18 December 2024 ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR. The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the“Safe Harbour” regulation. The following transactions have been executed during the period 11 – 17 December 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 405,200 1,053,880,669 11 December 2024 2,000 2,587.59 5,175,180 12 December 2024 2,100 2,620.36 5,502,756 13 December 2024 2,000 2,619.57 5,239,140 16 December 2024 1,800 2,604.45 4,688,010 17 December 2024 2,100 2,585.88 5,430,348 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 415,200 1,079,916,103

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 469,083 B shares corresponding to 2.17 percent of the Company's total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 11 – 17 December 2024 is enclosed.

Please note that the next company announcement regarding transactions under the share buy-back programme will be published on Friday, 3 January 2025, after which the weekly announcement practice will resume (with the next announcement scheduled for Wednesday, 8 January 2025).

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments



SE-2024-68_EN SE-2024-68_Transactions B shares