Blaqclouds, Inc. Announces The Relaunch Of Zeusxpay.Io, A Next-Generation Layer 2 Payment Platform

ROBESONIA, Pa., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) is excited to announce the official relaunch of ZEUSxPay.io , formerly known as DiVinciPay, to the public. As a cutting-edge Layer 2 decentralized payment application (DApp) built on the high-performance Layer 1 ZEUS Chain, ZEUSxPay.io delivers unparalleled speed, reliability, and flexibility for businesses and individuals seeking seamless cryptocurrency payment solutions.

Built on the Speed and Reliability of the ZEUS Chain

ZEUSxPay.io leverages the ZEUS Chain's 3-second block times and high transaction throughput, capable of handling up to 300,000 transactions per second (TPS). This makes it one of the fastest and most reliable blockchain solutions, ensuring frictionless, low-cost payment processing for small and large operations.

Seamless Integration Across Platforms

Designed with user convenience in mind, ZEUSxPay.io integrates effortlessly into the most popular website platforms, enabling businesses to adopt crypto payments easily. Supported platforms include:



WIX

WordPress

Custom Code Solutions Shopify and Etsy

This broad compatibility empowers businesses of all types, from e-commerce stores to freelancers, to accept payments in cryptocurrency without technical barriers.

Revenue Model: Transaction Fees, Not Subscriptions

Unlike traditional payment solutions that rely on costly monthly subscriptions, ZEUSxPay.io generates revenue solely from transaction fees on the ZEUS Chain. This fee structure eliminates recurring business costs, ensuring a cost-effective and scalable solution for accepting cryptocurrency payments.

Powerful Invoicing for On-the-Go Payments

ZEUSxPay.io also introduces a game-changing invoicing feature that does not require users to rely on a computer for management. Invoices can be generated and sent seamlessly via:



Email

Text (SMS) Social Media Platforms



Payments can be completed using over 300 supported tokens and coins, providing customers and businesses with flexibility and ease of use. This feature makes ZEUSxPay.io the ideal solution for freelancers, service providers, and small business owners who need streamlined payment management.

Leadership Commentary

“We are thrilled to reintroduce ZEUSxPay.io as a leading payment solution that bridges businesses and the world of decentralized finance,” said Marjorie Schaefer, CEO of Blaqclouds, Inc.“By leveraging the power and reliability of the ZEUS Chain, ZEUSxPay.io provides businesses and individuals with unmatched speed, flexibility, and ease of use. From seamless website integrations to innovative invoicing solutions, ZEUSxPay.io is positioned to transform how payments are made in the digital economy. Our revenue model ensures businesses aren't burdened with monthly fees but instead benefit from a simple, transaction-based system.”









Why ZEUSxPay.io Stands Out



Layer 2 DApp Built on the ZEUS Chain: Combining the speed, scalability, and security of the ZEUS Chain with a robust Layer 2 payment solution.

Broad Compatibility: Support for WIX, WordPress, Shopify, Etsy, and custom-coded websites.

On-the-Go Invoicing: Easily send invoices via email, text, or social media without needing a desktop, allowing payments in over 300 tokens and coins.

Revenue Based on Transaction Fees: Businesses enjoy a cost-effective solution with no monthly subscriptions-revenue is generated only through transaction fees on the ZEUS Chain. Low Fees and Fast Transactions: The ZEUS Chain ensures reliable, low-cost transactions processed in just seconds.



For more information about ZEUSxPay , visit

About Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS)

Blaqclouds, Inc. is a publicly traded company developing innovative blockchain and decentralized solutions. The company leverages technology to deliver scalable platforms, empower businesses, and create long-term shareholder value.

About ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc.

ZEUS Blockchain Partners, Inc. is a Colorado-based blockchain technology company specializing in decentralized finance (DeFi) and scalable blockchain ecosystems. ZEUS has pioneered innovative blockchain applications, providing secure and efficient solutions for businesses and individuals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

