Nexxen Taps Carine Spitz To Lead Sales And Client Services For The West Coast

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, flexible advertising with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced the appointment of Carine Spitz as Vice President of Sales and Client Services for the West Coast.

With more than 20 years' experience, Spitz is renowned for her expertise in and solutions-oriented approach. Her profound connections with entertainment, media, technology, telecommunications, automotive and quick service restaurant (“QSR”) brands, as well as her relationships with major holding companies and streaming platforms, are set to bring valuable new partnerships to Nexxen.

Spitz's career is a testament to her dynamic and ambitious nature, spanning companies like Spotter, Roku, Paramount+ and GroupM. Paired with her skills in direct, programmatic and software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) sales, Spitz is well-equipped to drive Nexxen's growth in digital and multi-platform environments across the West Coast.

“Carine Spitz is an outstanding addition to our team,” said Chance Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer at Nexxen.“Her strategic vision and client-first mindset perfectly align with Nexxen's mission, and her thoughtful and empathetic leadership style will no doubt foster a creative and collaborative culture. I have every confidence Carine will play a key role in shaping our future success.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Nexxen, working alongside such a talented and visionary team,” said Spitz.“The people, first and foremost, are unmatched, and the company's dedication to delivering flexible advertising solutions is a perfect fit for my experience selling supply, data and audiences. I am particularly excited about its robust, data-centric offerings, like Nexxen Discovery – a stellar tool for helping clients find and engage with new audiences, something about which I am extremely passionate.”

Spitz is based out of the company's Los Angeles office.

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform ("DSP") and supply-side platform ("SSP"), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen's robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: NEXN) and NASDAQ (NEXN).

