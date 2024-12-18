De'shon Swafford And Monroe Willis Of Moonrock PM LLC To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

De'Shon Swafford

Monroe Willis

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Engineering taught us the basis of starting with something at zero and making it go all the way to one hundred,” explains our guests.“We're taking something and making it more efficient.” Our guests, using that engineering mindset and approach, created an app that continues to revolutionize the landlord-tenant relationship. This is the story of De'Shon Swafford and Monroe Willis.

De'Shon Swafford and Monroe Willis are the co-founders and creators of MoonRock PM Software and app. The mission statement on their website declares,“Simplifying the Landlord-Tenant Relationship.”

“Moonrock is a mobile app that is designed for the DIY landlord to help them manage properties in a more efficient way,” summarizes De'Shon.“We have all the main features that the big guys use, but our main focus it to help smaller landlords.”

Through this app, which operates nationally, the landlord can receive rent, work order submittals for repairs and maintenance, offer direct communication between the landlord and tenants, and even provide background checks for prospective tenants.

“Most landlords go to a property management company,” De'Shon shares.“The property management company will take eight to ten percent of your rental income per unit. Our goal is to cut out the middleman to help the landlords manage the property themselves. We do not charge per unit. We only charge a flat subscription fee of twenty dollars per month. This helps the landlords increase their revenue and manage their properties in a more efficient way.”

“This app not only will save the landlord time and money, it will also help them grow,” Monroe agrees.

“We're not property managers, but we are giving you the power of a property manager through this app,” Monroe clarifies.

“Our inspiration for this business came during grad school at Southern University in Baton Rouge,” recalls Monroe.“When we were maintenance workers for an apartment complex, they were already using software. In addition, De'Shon and I got our master's degree in engineering. As engineers, we developed a skill for problem-solving. All these factors became the inspiration for our app which we both co-founded in 2019.”

The inspiration for the app name MoonRock came because of their internship at NASA, while they were graduate students. They wanted to keep everything NASA-themed. In fact, their slogan is“creating SPACE for landlords and tenants.” According to De'Shon, SPACE is also an acronym meaning a Simplified Portal Advancing the Collaborative Exchange.

As for the future, MoonRock looks to grow as big as they can. They already have numerous partnerships. In the near future, they plan to upgrade their app with additional features. For example, they plan to add a vendor section to help provide a more streamlined maintenance service for rentals. Another feature that MoonRock plans to include is access to lenders. Ultimately, they want to automate their app.

“We are most proud of the fact that we designed something that could benefit the landlords,” concludes De'Shon and Monroe.“We were maintenance guys who saw a niche. Check us out!”

