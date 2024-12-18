Shaping The Future Of IT: The Technology Economists Empower Smarter Investment Decisions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Advancing Economics to Empower Smarter IT Strategies

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As data, digital, and AI investments increasingly shape the future of industries, decision-makers often face a critical challenge: aligning IT investments with business strategies to create enduring value. Today, the launch of The Economists introduces a revolutionary dedicated to addressing this gap. Available at , this innovative resource provides education, proprietary methodologies, and AI-enabled tools that define and support the emerging discipline of technology economics.“Many organizations are unaware of the true impact of IT inflation, which is now outpacing U.S. inflation,” explained Dr. Howard Rubin, Founder of The Technology Economists.“While U.S. inflation was at 2.6% in October 2024, IT inflation climbed to 4.8% in June and is projected to hit nearly 6% by late 2025. Without increased IT budgets, innovation and operational capacities could suffer. Our platform empowers leaders to make informed decisions in this complex landscape.”The Technology Economists' platform is designed for executives seeking to align technology investments with broader strategic goals, incorporating global market trends, competitive insights, and sustainability considerations. Its key offerings include:Ask Howard, an AI-driven analytics tool that helps organizations assess IT intensity, benchmark against industry standards, and optimize IT spending for enhanced performance.Access to insights and methodologies drawn from companies representing 20% of the world's GDP across 20 industries.A collaborative community for advancing technology economics theories, sharing experiences, and shaping the next generation of technology leaders.Building a Critical Discipline for Future SuccessThe platform's mission extends beyond immediate decision-making tools. It aims to establish technology economics as a cornerstone of modern business strategy, fostering innovation and long-term value creation.“Our vision is to make technology economics an essential function in every large organization,” said Raza Hussain, CEO of The Technology Economists.Empowering Leaders with Data-Driven InsightsJed Rubin, Co-founder of The Technology Economists, highlighted the transformative potential of their flagship tool:“Ask Howard equips leaders with actionable, metrics-based insights to optimize the value of IT investments. It's about turning data into a competitive edge.”About The Technology EconomistsThe Technology Economists is a pioneering organization dedicated to empowering leaders with the tools, insights, and methodologies necessary for strategic IT investment decisions. By integrating education, self-service tools, and proprietary metrics, The Technology Economists fosters innovation, sustainability, and competitive advantage. Visit to learn more and explore their flagship tool, Ask Howard.

Patricia Jaramillo

The Tech Economists

+1 917-881-7143

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.