Camden Coalition Announces $2.7 Million In Capacity-Building Grants, Funded By The Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

Grant recipients are mental safety net organizations serving individuals living with serious mental illness (SMI).

- Kathleen Noonan, Camden Coalition President & CEO AND PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Camden Coalition, a national leader in improving care for people with complex health and social needs, announced the nine recipients of the New Jersey Safety Net Innovation Proposal (NJ SNIP) grants for 2024. The grants aim to strengthen the healthcare safety net in New Jersey for individuals living with serious mental illness (SMI) by supporting non-profit, community based mental health service providers. The NJ SNIP grants are funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation (BMS Foundation), an independent charitable organization.Awardees of the NJ SNIP grants will receive up to $300,000 in funding over two years from the BMS Foundation to address community and/or strategic capacity-building needs to increase access to quality healthcare for individuals living with SMI. The Camden Coalition will offer tailored, one-on-one support related to project management and addressing implementation barriers, as well as other informational and training resources. An initial $3.3 million in grants from the BMS Foundation to 11 organizations were announced last year as well.This year's awardees include:oBridgeway Behavioral Health ServicesoCenter Path WellnessoCPC Integrated HealthoIntegrity HouseoJewish Family Service Atlantic CountyoMaryville, Inc.oMental Health Center of PassaicoOaks Integrated CareoSpanish Community CenterOver the past decade, safety net institutions committed to providing or assuring access to quality healthcare services have positively influenced health outcomes for individuals disproportionately affected by health disparities. By virtue of their missions and the communities they serve, mental health safety net institutions are uniquely well-positioned to improve access and quality of care for individuals living with SMI. NJ SNIP aims to support these organizations and their most pertinent strategic capacity building needs.“The BMS Foundation is committed to supporting community-based organizations that are best positioned to break down barriers to care for people living with serious mental illness,” said Catharine Grimes, president, Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation,“Through our support of NJ SNIP and in partnership with the Camden Coalition, we are proud to fund the capacity-building efforts of nine local organizations to deliver high-quality care for those who need it most in our home state of New Jersey.”The Camden Coalition was selected by the BMS Foundation to co-design, implement, and administer this grant program because of the Coalition's two decades of experience working with individuals who have complex health and social needs, and its reputation as a leader in developing person-centered models of care.“Building the capacity of grass roots organizations to provide care and services to people with SMI will help improve both the quality of care and outcomes for these individuals,” said Kathleen Noonan, president and CEO, Camden Coalition.“Our experience working on the ground in Camden and with organizations across the country has shown how effective these partnerships can be.”To be eligible for this cohort of NJ SNIP, applicants needed to be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in the state of New Jersey and qualify as either a community mental health center or community health improvement organization. Grant applications were reviewed by a panel of external reviewers that recommended organizations for funding based on their high potential for community impact and commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships with community members.To learn more about NJ SNIP, and the funded organizations, visit .###About Camden CoalitionThe Camden Coalition works to improve care for people with complex health and social needs in Camden, NJ, and across the country. The organization implements person-centered programs and pilots new models that address chronic illness and social barriers to health and well-being. Supported by a robust data infrastructure, cross-sector convening, and shared learning, its community-based programs improve outcomes for some of society's most vulnerable individuals. The Camden Coalition's National Center for Complex Health and Social Needs (National Center) connects complex care practitioners with each other and with data, tools, and other resources. For more information, visitAbout the Bristol Myers Squibb FoundationThe Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, an independent charitable organization, works to improve global health by empowering local communities and health systems to create lasting impact in regions of the world that are underserved and heavily burdened. The BMS Foundation embraces innovative approaches that have the potential to reshape healthcare systems by engaging in partnerships that build capacity in the geographies where they work. Through these strategic partnerships, the BMS Foundation can transform how care is delivered and help to ensure improved health now and in the future. For more information, visit .

