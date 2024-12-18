Harvard Business School Club Of Northeast Ohio To Award Dively Entrepreneurship Award To Roundstone's Michael Schroeder

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone Insurance is proud to announce that our President and Founder, Michael Schroeder is the 2024 recipient of the Harvard Business School Club of Northeast Ohio's George S. Dively Entrepreneurship Award.

The George S. Dively Entrepreneurship Award is presented annually to an individual who has made a significant impact as an entrepreneur. The award also spotlights Northeast Ohio's history of innovation, with recipients dating back 41 years. "It's an extreme privilege to be the recipient of this Award," says Michael Schroeder. "I am honored to be a part of Northeast Ohio's entrepreneurial legacy and to further celebrate innovation within our community."

In 2005, Michael Schroeder left his career as a lawyer and set out to create a better alternative for small and midsize businesses to manage their employee healthcare benefits. Now in 2024, the business has grown, with more than 1,000 employers participating in its Group Medical Captive, 180+ of its own employees, and a new 74,000 square foot building in Rocky River, OH the city in which Schroeder was raised. "I'm thrilled to bring the business to my hometown, as we set the stage for our growth toward $1 billion of in-force premium by 2030."

About Roundstone Insurance

Roundstone Insurance helps small to midsize companies deliver quality, cost-effective health benefits that enable their businesses to thrive via the highest reattained savings and greatest cost containment opportunities on the market.

