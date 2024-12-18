HYCU® Spotlighted Across 98 G2 Reports With Leadership Status In Seven

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customer Reviews Across SaaS Backup, File Recovery, DRaaS, Cloud Migration and Database Backup Highlight User Adoption, Support, Ease of Use, and Most Likely To Recommend

Boston, Massachusetts, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud services, and SaaS, and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, announced HYCU was acknowledged as a leader by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, in seven G2 Winter Reports including the Grid® Report for Disaster Recovery | Winter 2025, Grid® Report for Database Backup | Winter 2025, Grid® Report for SaaS Backup | Winter 2025, Grid® Report for Cloud Migration | Winter 2025, Grid® Report for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) | Winter 2025, Grid® Report for File Recovery | Winter 2025, Grid® Report for Server Backup | Winter 2025. HYCU was also noted for highest user adoption for Mid-Market Implementation Index for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) | Winter 2025 and Mid-Market Implementation Index for File Recovery | Winter 2025, and best support in Enterprise Relationship Index for Server Backup | Winter 2025, Mid-Market Relationship Index for File Recovery | Winter 2025, and Best Usability: Mid-Market Usability Index for File Recovery | Winter 2025.

This recognition is based on the responses of real uses for each of the Grid and Index Reports related questions featured in the G2 review form.

“Our customers continue to reward HYCU for high praise for delivering world-class customer service and satisfaction as well as for our technology innovations for on-prem, public cloud and SaaS data protection,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO at HYCU, Inc.“This newest recognition is a testament to the hard work of our outstanding engineering team and customer success organization. We continue to simplify the most complex backup and recovery software challenges and it's truly rewarding to see the continued recognition. Thank you to G2, our loyal customers, and dedicated partners that acknowledge HYCU for making the difference that we do.”

The Grid and Index Reports are based on ratings by business professionals. HYCU received 10 or more reviews and five responses for each of the relationship-related questions to qualify for inclusion in the Results Index.

“Every quarter, G2 ranks the best products across thousands of reports by category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2.“These reports serve as tailored guides for software buyers researching solutions that meet their specific business needs. Congratulations to HYCU for appearing in our G2 Winter Reports, thanks to the positive experiences shared by their customers.”

HYCU provides enterprise-class backup and recovery for the largest number of IaaS, DBaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services in the industry. With HYCU R-Cloud , customers, SaaS companies, and service providers gain application-native backup and recovery that provides unparalleled simplicity and efficiency. HYCU R-Cloud continues to set the standard for SaaS data backup and protection for its ease of use and SaaS providers. HYCU R-Graph , a key component of HYCU R-Cloud, is the first visualization tool designed to provide visibility help visualize a company's entire data estate including on-premises, cloud and SaaS data. With an industry leading 91 NPS Score, HYCU customer success and support continues to lead the way in helping customers and partners exceed their core business objectives for enterprise-class data protection.

“The reviews continue to pour in on G2 and the team at HYCU is excited by what our customers and partners share across so many reports,” said Angela Heindl-Schober, SVP, Global Marketing.“HYCU is quickly becoming the #1 SaaS Data Protection Platform of choice for midsize enterprises. For companies that need consistent and unified backup and recovery across on-premises, multicloud, and SaaS application IT environments, HYCU is earning its #1 status.”

Learn more about what real users have to say about HYCU or leave your own review of HYCU on G2's HYCU review page !

For more information on HYCU, visit: ,follow us on X (formerly Twitter) , connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the#1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than a million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

