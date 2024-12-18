Evol By Future To Launch In Ohio Cannabis Market In Partnership With Dompen

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carma HoldCo Inc , a leading global house of brands known for harnessing the power of cultural icons to transform industries, announced the launch of Evol by Future ("Evol"), the ultra-premium cannabis line from multi-platinum artist Future, in Ohio in collaboration with Dompen , a leader in high-quality vape products.

Cannabis consumers in the Buckeye state now have access to Evol's premium products, including all-in-one vape pens available in three varieties: Super Tangie (Sativa), Blueberry Muffins (Hybrid), and Grape Ape (Indica).

These products are now available at Beneleaves , a licensed cannabis processing business creating an assortment of incredible, safe, and affordable products for Ohio medical cannabis patients, and will continue to roll out to additional retailers across the state, offering a range of quality options for cannabis enthusiasts.

"This strategic partnership aims to leverage Dompen's leadership in the all-in-one vape category and its discerning customer base, which aligns closely with Future's fan demographic," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo, Evol by Future's parent company.“The collaboration is expected to drive consumer awareness and increase traffic to dispensaries for product purchases, and aligns perfectly with our commitment to quality and innovation. By combining Future's cultural influence with Dompen's expertise in vape technology, we're positioned to capture a significant share of this emerging market. Ohio presents tremendous opportunities for growth, especially with the recent transition to adult-use sales."

Ben Catt, president of Dompen, added, "Our collaboration with Evol by Future represents a perfect synergy of innovation, quality, and cultural relevance. At Dompen, we've always been committed to producing the highest quality vape products, and partnering with a brand that shares our dedication to excellence was a natural fit. By combining our technical expertise with Future's unparalleled influence, we're able to reach a broader, more diverse consumer base while staying true to our mission of destigmatizing cannabis and providing safe, effective access to premium products."

Since its May 2023 debut, Evol by Future has rapidly gained popularity among cannabis connoisseurs. The brand is now available at hundreds of retailers across the country, with further expansion planned by year-end. For more information about Evol by Future, visit: evolbyfuture.com .

About Evol by Future

Evol by Future represents the pinnacle of luxury cannabis and lifestyle, co-founded by the four-time GRAMMY winner Future. As a cultural icon and tastemaker, Future provides a glimpse into his world through Evol, offering both premium cannabis products and, now, branded apparel that embodies the highest standard of excellence.

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information visit .

About Dompen

Dompen is committed to building a transparent and reliable brand that offers the most flavorful and highest quality vape products on the market. Their mission is to destigmatize cannabis and provide safe, effective access to as many patients as possible.

