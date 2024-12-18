Siebert Financial Corp. Announces The Launch Of ‘Siebert.Valor’ In Honor Of Service Members’ Financial Empowerment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investing and education to help build wealth for military and first responders

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB), a pioneer in the financial services industry, announces the launch of Siebert.Valor , a dynamic Financial initiative aimed at democratizing wealth-building for Active Duty Military, Veterans, Law Enforcement, and First Responders.

This initiative began with Siebert's of Guild Financial, an innovative investing and education platform dedicated to the military community. Kaj Larsen, the co-founder of Guild Financial, is set to lead the initiative, channeling his unparalleled expertise in both the military and financial sectors into innovative fintech solutions. His leadership is anticipated to be a game-changing element in driving the mission forward.

remains steadfast in Guild Financial's original mission – to honor and serve military service members, veterans, and their families by providing tailored financial education and investment services. With Siebert's legacy of inclusion, spearheaded by finance trailblazer Muriel Siebert, the first woman to have a seat on the New York Stock Exchange, this partnership is set to amplify efforts to extend financial literacy and opportunity across underserved communities.









“Joining forces with Siebert reaffirms our commitment to the men and women who have served our country,” said Larsen.“Under the initiative, we are not just maintaining our pledge to the military community but elevating it – ensuring that the tools, transparency, and knowledge for wealth-building are accessible to those who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedom.”

The platform will integrate the strengths of both organizations, leveraging Siebert's robust financial expertise and Guild's innovative, transparent, and community-focused approach to investing and education. aims to make the American Dream a tangible reality for clients by offering comprehensive resources and programs designed to inform and empower those who have served our country. Integrating the cutting-edge mobile trading technology of Guild into Siebert adds a new and exciting consumer-facing component to Siebert's current financial services business.

“We are proud to welcome Guild Financial into the Siebert family,” said John Gebbia Sr., CEO of Siebert Financial Corp.“Through we are set to redefine what it means to have equal access to the financial markets. It's a fitting homage to Muriel Siebert's legacy and a commitment to the future of inclusive finance.”

pre-launched earlier in the year by sponsoring a series of events during Fleet Week's return to Miami this past May. led activities ranging from financial literacy talks on the flight deck of the USS Bataan (LHD 5) to the Fleet Week Beach Olympics held just a few blocks from the Siebert offices on world-famous Miami Beach. The week underscored Siebert's collective dedication to those who serve. is poised to be a beacon of financial education and opportunity, embodying the values of service, integrity, and commitment that both Guild Financial and Siebert hold dear.In addition to leading Larsen is also going to be one of the leading forces in Gebbia Entertainment, a subsidiary of Siebert Financial, together with Siebert leaders, David Gebbia and Richard Gebbia. Gebbia Entertainment will be focusing on the production of content to foster financial education for the military community and beyond, as well as supporting Siebert Financial with entertainment investments across music artists, music catalogues, factual and fiction entertainment projects.For more information about the initiative and the acquisition, please contact:Deborah Kostroun ...

About Guild Financial

Guild Financial, founded on Veterans Day 2021 by Sean Bonner, a former Navy Intelligence Officer and seasoned Wall Street professional, and Kaj Larsen, a former Navy SEAL Commander and successful entrepreneur, is dedicated to addressing the specific financial needs of the military community. With a powerful combination of expertise, experience, and innovation, Guild Financial provides tailored financial education, tools, and personalized services to enable sound investment decisions and secure a robust financial foundation for service members and their families.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967 when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC., Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC and StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Entertainment, LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at .

About Gebbia Entertainment

Gebbia Entertainment is a subsidiary of Siebert Financial Corp. and is an entertainment company focused on the promotion of music artists and catalogue acquisition, as well as the production of film and TV content across story-driven, reality, and factual formats. Gebbia Entertainment functions as the in-house production agency of Siebert Financial and currently has several media projects in development.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at