Certnexus Expands AI And Data Science Training In The Middle East With Arabic Versions Of AIBIZTM And DSBIZTM

CertNexus , a global leader in emerging training and certification, is proud to announce the release of the Arabic versions of its popular

AIBIZTM

(Artificial Intelligence for Business Professionals) and

DSBIZTM

(Data Science for Business Professionals) courses. This expansion builds on the recent success of the Arabic version of

GenAIBIZTM

(Generative Artificial Intelligence for Business Professionals), further solidifying CertNexus' commitment to serving the Middle Eastern market with accessible, high-quality AI and data science training.

The AIBIZ course offers foundational knowledge of artificial intelligence, including its applications, benefits, and challenges, while the DSBIZ course provides a comprehensive introduction to data science principles, methodologies, and use cases. With these courses now available in Arabic, CertNexus empowers organizations and individuals in the Middle East to upskill in two of the most transformative fields in today's digital economy.

"The release of AIBIZ and DSBIZ in Arabic is a natural progression in our mission to support global markets with localized content that meets their unique needs," said Bill Rosenthal, CEO at CertNexus. "As organizations across the Middle East accelerate their adoption of AI and data-driven strategies, providing training in Arabic ensures that we're equipping professionals with the tools they need to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape."

The Middle East continues to experience substantial growth in AI and data science adoption across industries such as finance, healthcare, education, and government. CertNexus' localized offerings address the increasing demand for upskilled talent capable of leveraging these technologies to drive innovation and efficiency.

By expanding its portfolio of Arabic-language courses, CertNexus reinforces its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in technology education. These courses will be made available through CertNexus' extensive network of authorized training partners, ensuring widespread access across the region.

About CertNexus

CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for Business, Data, Development, IT, and Security professionals. CertNexus' mission is to assist in closing the emerging tech global skills gap while providing individuals with a path towards establishing rewarding careers in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Data Ethics, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cybersecurity.

