ARS Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced its participation in the 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference, being held January 13-16, 2025 in San Francisco.

Richard Lowenthal, Co-Founder, President and CEO of ARS Pharma, will present on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. PT. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy® 2 mg (trade name EUR neffy® in the EU) (previously referred to as ARS-1), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult and pediatric patients who weigh 30 kg or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, and other allergens as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit .

