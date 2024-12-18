Noema Pharma Appoints Volker Knappertz, M.D., As Executive Vice President Of Research & Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noema Pharma , a clinical-stage biotech company targeting debilitating central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the appointment of Volker Knappertz, M.D., as Executive Vice President of Research & Development.

“We are excited to welcome Volker to Noema. Volker is a recognized leader in drug development with a proven track record building and leading Research and Development organizations and obtaining approvals for drugs, including Epidiolex for the of rare developmental childhood onset forms of epilepsy,” said Ilise Lombardo, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Noema Pharma.“His experience and expertise across CNS development will be pivotal as Noema enters a transformational year with readouts of multiple Phase 2 studies across our pipeline.”

“I am thrilled to join Noema and look forward to the continued clinical development across the company's multiple indications including seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia, Tourette syndrome and vasomotor symptoms plus CNS-mediated symptoms of menopause,” said Dr. Knappertz.“Noema's commitment to patients and innovative approach to CNS disorders is proven by their late-stage clinical pipeline and I look forward to working with the team to bring these first-in-disease therapeutics to patients in need.”

Dr. Volker Knappertz has spent over 25 years in drug development and has been involved in numerous Investigational New Drug (IND) filings and product approvals during his career. Prior to joining Noema, Dr. Knappertz served as Executive Vice President of Research & Development (R&D) at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, where he led the entirety of R&D across multiple programs targeting autoimmune diseases. Dr. Knappertz also served as Executive Vice President of R&D and Chief Medical Officer at GW Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals). During his time at GW, Dr. Knappertz was instrumental in driving the transformation of GW from a botanical pharmaceutical company to a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company following the FDA approval of Epidiolex for the treatment of rare developmental childhood onset forms of epilepsy. In addition, he played a role in several drug approvals and major business development deals during his tenure in leadership positions at Teva Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca and Bayer. Dr. Knappertz received his doctorate and Medical Degree from Cologne University and is a US board certified neurologist. He has served as Adjunct Professor in Neurology at the University of Pennsylvania and Heinrich-Heine University in Düsseldorf.

About Noema Pharma

Noema Pharma is a clinical-stage biotech company advancing a portfolio of transformative, first-in-disease therapeutics targeting neuroscience-based conditions with high unmet need. Noema has four programs currently in active Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia, Tourette syndrome and vasomotor symptoms plus CNS-mediated symptoms of menopause with readouts expected in 2025.

Noema was founded by leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners and is supported by current investors including EQT Life Sciences, Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Invus, Jeito Capital, Polaris Partners and UPMC Enterprises.

