One-Third Of US Women Avoid In-Person Shopping Due To Parking Lot Safety Concerns

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For some Americans, holiday shopping isn't just about finding the perfect gift-it's about feeling safe while doing so. According to a new survey by LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.), parking lot safety is a key factor shaping shopping habits this year. Nearly one-third (32%) of women say that fears about parking lot safety influence their decision to shop in person, and over half of people surveyed (54%) feel the least safe in parking areas compared to other retail spaces.

These insights are part of a broader LVT survey of 2,000 U.S. consumers exploring how perceptions of safety impact consumer behavior during the holidays and beyond. With nearly half of all retail theft occurring in the winter, and 81% of those incidents taking place during the holiday shopping season according to the Global Retail Theft Barometer , this new data underscores the importance of robust security measures in public spaces.

Safety Concerns in Parking Lots

While crowded stores and long checkout lines are common holiday gripes, parking lots present a unique set of safety challenges:



Parking structures are a leading concern : 59% of women and 47% of men feel the least safe in parking lots and garages, compared to just 17% of all respondents who feel unsafe inside retail stores. Lighting matters : Poor lighting was identified as the top parking lot safety concern by 69% of women and 56% of men, making it a critical issue for retail centers to address.

Additionally, the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) by the Bureau of Justice Statistics reported a 14.6% increase in simple assaults in a“commercial place, parking lot, or other public area” from 2022 to 2023.

Technology's Role in Building Shopper Confidence

The presence of visible security measures, such as cameras, has a significant impact on consumer perceptions.



Enhanced confidence : 66% of respondents said visible security cameras in public spaces make them feel safer.

Parental perspectives : Among parents with children under 18, 78% are comfortable with security cameras in public areas, with 68% believing cameras effectively deter crime. Women's support : Women overwhelmingly favor surveillance measures, with 77% agreeing that cameras contribute to their sense of security.



Regional Variations in Safety Perceptions

Safety concerns across regions reflect differences in local culture and attitudes toward public surveillance.



New Yorkers lead in support : 80% support public surveillance measures, and 71% report that visible cameras make retail centers feel safer. Texans and Californians are divided : Opinions on public safety measures vary by region. In California, 39% favor armed security guards, compared to 49% of people across the rest of the United States. Meanwhile, 47% of Californians support government regulation of security cameras, while 45% of Texans oppose it.

“As the holiday shopping season peaks, this survey reveals an urgent need for retailers to prioritize safety,” said Matt Kelley, SVP of Business and Market Development at LVT.“Safety isn't just an added benefit-it's a critical factor in attracting and retaining shoppers. Innovative security solutions empower retail centers to address these concerns, creating an environment where customers can shop with confidence.”

About the Survey

LVT conducted the survey across 2,000 U.S. consumers in November 2024. For the complete 2024 LVT holiday shopping findings, including additional insights on safety and consumer behavior, visit our blog .

