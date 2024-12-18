U.S. Senate Passes Take It Down Act: Skyll Inc.'S Deputy Steps Up To Make Kids Safe Again

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Take It Down Act , a bipartisan bill targeting the non-consensual distribution of intimate imagery used to abuse and exploit children. The bill now moves to the House and, if passed, will mandate platforms to remove harmful content within 48 hours of notification. Skyll , through its groundbreaking Deputy platform, is already taking decisive action to protect children and families, aligning with the goals of this legislation.“It's about time. Every 11 minutes, a child takes their own life,” said Graeme Page, CEO of Skyll.“Deputy exists to stop this cycle of harm, providing real-time tools to remove dangerous content and protect children from exploitation.”Deputy serves as the first-ever“Internet 911,” empowering children to report internet crimes such as sextortion and the distribution of AI-generated explicit imagery. Once harmful content is reported, Deputy's system generates takedown notifications that platforms, by law under the Take It Down Act, will be required to act on within 48 hours, ensuring compliance and swift removal of the flagged content. Accounts hosting the material can also be locked down (by Deputy's Shutdown system) to prevent further harm.In addition to its enforcement capabilities, Deputy integrates The Sixth Sense, an AI-powered emotional well-being tool that monitors cues such as voice, language, and facial expressions to detect signs of distress. By identifying these early signals, The Sixth Sense provides families with insights to intervene quickly, helping children manage the emotional impact of online threats. By addressing both the immediate dangers and the mental health toll of digital exploitation, Deputy provides families with an essential tool for safeguarding their children.Deputy is part of Skyll's larger mission to protect childhood joy, developed in partnership with the Safe Surfin' Foundation , a nonprofit led by Sheriff Mike Brown. As the creator and longest serving Administrator of the Department of Justice's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces, Sheriff Brown has spent decades combating online exploitation and protecting children.Skyll and Safe Surfin' recently championed West Virginia Senate Bill 466, which now mandates social media safety education in schools statewide, demonstrating their commitment to both prevention and intervention in the fight against online threats.Available in September 2025 as a subscription service, Deputy equips families with the tools they need to defend against internet crimes in real time. Installed on children's devices, Deputy provides rapid reporting, takedown enforcement, and parental support, acting as the first-ever“Internet 911” for families navigating the challenges of online safety.

