Hylant Expands Global Captive Solutions Team With Four New Hires

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Enhancing specialized expertise to meet evolving client needs in captive insurance and risk management.

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hylant's Global Captive Solutions team is excited to announce the addition of four experienced professionals as it continues to strengthen its capabilities and expand client support.

The new team members include:

Meg McIntire – Captive Account Manager

Tom Hauschild – Senior Captive Account Manager

Courtney Doherty – Captive Account Executive

Pravin Rakhecha – Senior Captive Account Manager

“We're excited to welcome these talented professionals to our team,” said Anne Marie Towle, CEO of Hylant Global Risk and Captive Solutions.“Their experience and dedication to service will help us continue delivering customized captive and risk financing strategies with exceptional client support.”

This expansion reflects Hylant's commitment to investing in top-tier talent and reinforcing its position as a global leader in captive insurance consulting and management services. With these new additions, Hylant's award-winning team of captive advisors is better equipped than ever to provide innovative solutions, expert guidance and personalized service, helping clients navigate the complexities of today's dynamic risk environment.

