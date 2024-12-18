​Assam CM Visits Indian Embassy In Bhutan

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 18 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited the Indian Embassy in Bhutan as part of his four-day tour to the neighbouring nation.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote,“I visited the Indian Embassy in Bhutan and complimented the excellent work being done by the team to strengthen ties between India and Bhutan. Also had a good interaction with Respected @SadhguruJV ji while I was in the Embassy.”

Sarma on Tuesday met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and discussed strengthening the historical ties between Assam and Bhutan and advancing collaborative efforts between the two regions.

The discussion also focussed on fostering Bhutan's development, enhancing the welfare of its people, and promoting broader regional economic development.

In a post on X, the Assam CM mentioned,“Cherished moments with His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema | Tashichho Dzong.”

Sarma in another meeting held over lunch with Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Togbay also discussed issues addressing matters of mutual interest and exploring avenues to fortify trade partnerships between the two regions.

He noted that Assam and Bhutan have historically maintained connectivity through seven established trade routes, underscoring the enduring nature of their economic ties.

In the course of their discussions, the CM assured the Bhutanese leadership of the Assam government's steadfast commitment and cooperation to bolstering trade infrastructure along the Assam-Bhutan border.

He emphasised the creation of additional trade routes to facilitate trade and commerce in line with the needs of Bhutanese traders.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Assam's efforts under the Asom Mala initiative to strengthen road connectivity, particularly between Kokrajhar and Gelephu.

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, attended the 117th National Day celebrations of Bhutan.

The festivities, held at the picturesque and scenic Changlimithang Grounds in Thimphu on Tuesday, left an indelible impression on Sarma, who described the experience as uniquely moving.

The CM conveyed his appreciation and joy at being present at the splendid and enchanting setting of Bhutan's National Day celebrations. As a part of the celebrations, the Royal Government of Bhutan extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to both Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.