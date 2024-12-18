OIA Acquires Stake In Musk's Company XAI

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Oman Authority (OIA) announced on Wednesday its of a stake in the US company XAI, specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, to benefit from its global leading innovations in various fields.

OIA Chairman Abdulsalam Al-Murshidi stated that this move aligns with the authority's strategy to invest in advanced technologies across diverse sectors.

XAI aims to lead AI by understanding and analyzing real-time data, a feature lacking in many competing models, he added.

The provides advanced tools and comprehensive analytics to help users explore and improve AI models, processing a wide range of visual data, including documents, charts, graphs, and photographs, he explained.

Meanwhile, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, through video conference, stated that the partnership with XAI will yield results in developing superintelligent AI capable of solving numerous problems.

He also mentioned that the company is nearing completion of training the "Grok 3" model, which will be the smartest AI model in the world.

XAI is one of Musk's companies and ranks among the top five in its field, having achieved milestones such as the creation of a massive data center in the US and the launch of the upgraded "Grok 2" platform.

The new version of Grok 2 is three times faster than its predecessor, with improved answer accuracy, task execution precision, and multilingual support.

OIA is also a shareholder in SpaceX, Musk's space technology company which owns the Starlink satellite communication system. (end)

