National Swimmer Claims Seven Medals In Abu Dhabi

Azerbaijani swimmer Yegor Mainitsky has claimed seven medals at the international in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azernews reports.

The 14-year-old climbed to the top step of the podium, ahead of all his rivals in the 50-meter breaststroke.

He was also first in the 100- and 200-meter swims in the same style.

Yegor Mainitsky was the first to finish in the 200-meter medley.

The swimmer, who also tried his hand at other distances and swimming styles, took 2nd place in the 400-meter medley and 50-meter freestyle.

The athlete took 3rd place in the 50-meter butterfly.

Thus, Yegor Mainitsky won four gold, two silver and one bronze medals and was recognized as the best athlete of the tournament in his age category.