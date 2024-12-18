National Swimmer Claims Seven Medals In Abu Dhabi
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijani swimmer Yegor Mainitsky has claimed seven medals at
the international tournament in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
(UAE), Azernews reports.
The 14-year-old athlete climbed to the top step of the podium,
ahead of all his rivals in the 50-meter breaststroke.
He was also first in the 100- and 200-meter swims in the same
style.
Yegor Mainitsky was the first to finish in the 200-meter
medley.
The swimmer, who also tried his hand at other distances and
swimming styles, took 2nd place in the 400-meter medley and
50-meter freestyle.
The athlete took 3rd place in the 50-meter butterfly.
Thus, Yegor Mainitsky won four gold, two silver and one bronze
medals and was recognized as the best athlete of the tournament in
his age category.
