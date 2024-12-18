FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloneOps, a pioneering AI company revolutionizing phone operation systems, announced closing their seed round with an initial group of 10 customers in beta testing who expect to go live early 2025.

The investment will accelerate the development and deployment of CloneOps's unique AI-powered communication platform, which has some of the most successful industry leaders as advisors.

Cloneops - David Bell, CEO & Co-Founder at 2024 F3: Future of Freight Festival

Led by CEO David Bell

and CFO David Vingiano, CloneOps has developed proprietary AI technology that seamlessly integrates with existing logistics software infrastructure.

The CloneOps platform enables companies to automate routine communications while redirecting human talent to high-value activities that require critical thinking

and strategic decision making.

"Today, customer expectations are higher than ever, and CloneOps offers a path to meet and exceed those expectations, building stronger, more lasting relationships with every interaction. I'm happy that my peers see the value in this and trust me to deliver on the great promise of A I-powered logistics communications," said David Bell , CEO and Co-Founder of CloneOps

Currently, businesses struggle with phone systems productivity

due to the inefficiencies, high labor demands, unavoidable human error, and customer dissatisfaction. The CloneOps solution addresses these pain points through AI-powered virtual agents that can handle thousands of simultaneous calls while maintaining superior service standards. This technology will also facilitate a company's ability to audit thousands of conversations in real-time.

The team at CloneOps impressed both customers and investors with their deep, experience-based knowledge of phone operations in freight brokerage and logistics. CloneOp

offers advanced solutions designed to enhance efficiency, streamline workflows, and boost productivity across operations. While logistics remains the Company's core focus, its solutions also work effectively in other industries, including medical, insurance, and debt

CloneOps increases these companies' capacity to channel their energies in overcoming the challenges that prevent growth and scalability.

"This is a solution whose time has truly come. David has attracted an incredibly seasoned team with decades of industry experience who understand the pain points of scaling a business dependent on labor intensive phone operations. This is built for brokerage experts, by brokerage experts." - Kevin Nolan , Founder at Sope Creek Capital

About CloneOps

CloneOps provides AI-powered communication solutions for phone operations and the logistics industry. The Company's technology platform enables massive scalability and enhanced efficiency through automated call handling, real-time intervention capabilities, and advanced analytics for data-driven decision-making. For more information, visit CloneOps.

Contact information:

CloneOps, LLC

David Bell

Email:

[email protected]

Website:

cloneops

SOURCE CloneOps

