Zyversa Therapeutics’ CEO, Stephen C. Glover, To Attend JPM’S Healthcare Conference 2025 In San Francisco

ZyVersa is advancing a pipeline of first-in-class drug candidates built around two proprietary technologies.

- Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 designed to attenuate initiation and perpetuation of disease-causing inflammation; lead indication: obesity with metabolic complications (e.g., cardiovascular disease).

- Cholesterol Efflux MediatorTM VAR 200 designed to mediate removal of renal lipids and cholesterol that lead to kidney damage and disease; phase 2a clinical trial in kidney expected to begin Q1-2025.

Mr. Glover welcomes one-on-one meetings to discuss ZyVersa's technology, pipeline assets, and key development milestones.

WESTON, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA;“ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of patients with inflammatory and renal diseases who have unmet medical needs, announces that Stephen C. Glover, Co-Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, will attend JPM's 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference 2025 being held January 13 – 16, 2025 in San Francisco.

“We look forward to meeting with industry strategics and investors during JPM 2025 to discuss the value building opportunities expected with our highly differentiated Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 and Cholesterol Efflux MediatorTM VAR 200, said Stephen Glover.” To meet with Mr. Glover, please contact Zach Glover at ....

To learn more about ZyVersa and its innovative and differentiated product pipeline, please visit .

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa (Nasdaq: ZVSA) is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs for patients with inflammatory or kidney diseases with high unmet medical needs. We are well positioned in the rapidly emerging inflammasome space with a highly differentiated monoclonal antibody, Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, and in kidney disease with phase 2 Cholesterol Efflux MediatorTM VAR 200. The lead indication for IC 100 is obesity with metabolic complications, and for VAR 200, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). Each therapeutic area offers a“pipeline within a product,” with potential for numerous indications. The total accessible market is over $100 billion. For more information, please visit .

