Sri Lankan President targets increase in exchange reserves to USD15.1B by 2080

(MENAFN) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced on Wednesday that his government is targeting an increase in the country's foreign exchange reserves to 15.1 billion U.S. dollars by 2028. Addressing parliament, Dissanayake assured that under his leadership, Sri Lanka would not experience another economic crisis like the one faced in 2022, signaling a strong focus on fiscal stability and economic recovery.



The president highlighted progress in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), including the decision to raise the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax exemption limit from 100,000 Sri Lankan rupees (approximately 345 U.S. dollars) to 150,000 rupees (about 517 dollars). Additionally, the IMF agreed to halve the tax rate on services exports, reducing it from 30 percent to 15 percent, a move aimed at boosting the country’s competitiveness in the global market.



Dissanayake also announced measures to ease import restrictions, signaling a gradual normalization of trade policies. Starting February 1, 2025, the government will permit the import of vehicles for personal use. Import restrictions on passenger buses and special-purpose vehicles have already been lifted as of December 14, further supporting economic activity and transportation infrastructure.



These reforms, coupled with a focus on strengthening foreign reserves, reflect the government’s commitment to fostering economic resilience and restoring public confidence in Sri Lanka’s financial outlook.

