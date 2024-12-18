Swiss Worldcargo Expands Its Digital Presence On Webcargo By Freightos

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ZURICH and BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss WorldCargo, the air freight division of SWISS, Switzerland's leading air carrier, and Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO ), a leading vendor-neutral booking and payment for international freight, establish a collaboration with the shared intent to enhance their customers' digital booking experience. Various Swiss WorldCargo's products and services for selected markets in Europe, Asia and Americas are bookable on the air cargo booking platform WebCargo by Freightos.

This collaboration connects WebCargo by Freightos' real-time rate comparisons and eBooking with Swiss WorldCargo's robust long-haul connectivity - spanning Asia-Pacific and the Americas - alongside strong pan-European connections. In addition, it demonstrates Swiss

WorldCargo's commitment to provide its customers with a seamless digital booking experience.

Swiss WorldCargo is recognized worldwide for its expertise in transporting high-value, care-intensive, and temperature-sensitive shipments across a vast network of over 170 destinations globally. Thanks to high-quality procedures, a reliable trucking network, trusted partnerships, and swift turnaround times in Zurich and Geneva, the premium cargo carrier offers a guarantee of efficiency and safety in its services to freight forwarders worldwide.

The partnership between Swiss WorldCargo and WebCargo aims to provide forwarders with enhanced options for care-intensive and specialized shipments like pharmaceuticals. WebCargo by Freightos, one of the

leading air cargo booking platforms, connects freight forwarders with real-time rates and capacity from more than 55 airlines, as well as some 370 air cargo carriers globally.

Through its new global partnership with WebCargo, Swiss WorldCargo intends to enhance its digital presence, connecting with a wide network of forwarders globally. Swiss WorldCargo's modular product portfolio bookable on WebCargo for selected markets in Europe, Asia and Americas includes SWISS General Cargo and SWISS Pharma and Healthcare. These products can be paired with the Celsius Passive transportation solution for temperature-sensitive shipments and the X-Presso option for expedited transportation.

Alain Chisari, Head of Swiss Cargo comments: "We take pride in delivering Swiss-quality service and reliability across every aspect of our work. This commitment extends to our digital journey, ensuring a seamless and reliable experience for our customers. Partnering with the digital platform

WebCargo allows us to elevate our customers' digital booking experience while expanding our market presence onto future-looking digital solutions".

Zvi Schreiber, founder and CEO of Freightos, said: "The integration of Swiss WorldCargo into WebCargo by Freightos marks another significant milestone in the Digital Air Cargo revolution. Swiss WorldCargo' extensive network and premium service enable thousands of WebCargo freight forwarder customers to instantly book

their air cargo needs, including specialized shipments like pharmaceuticals."

Forwarders looking to book Swiss WorldCargo on WebCargo by Freightos can register here .

About Swiss WorldCargo

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is Switzerland's largest air carrier. With one of Europe's most advanced and carbon-efficient aircraft fleets, SWISS is a premium airline that provides direct flights from Zurich and Geneva to keep Switzerland connected with Europe and the world. Its Swiss WorldCargo division offers an extensive range of airport-to-airport airfreight services for high-value, time-critical and care-intensive consignments. As the Airline of Switzerland, SWISS embodies its home country's traditional values and is dedicated to delivering the highest product and service quality. The company has also committed to the ambitious climate goals of halving its 2019 net carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and making its operations entirely carbon-neutral by 2050, particularly by promoting the use of sustainable aviation fuels. SWISS is part of the Lufthansa Group and is also a member of Star Alliance, the world's biggest airline network.

About Freightos

Freightos® (NASDAQ: CRGO ) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade faster, more efficient and more resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for global businesses of all shapes and sizes. Products include the Freightos Marketplace, WebCargo, WebCargo for Airlines, 7LFreight by WebCargo, Shipsta by Freightos, and Clearit.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping.

