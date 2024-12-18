USD 12.59 Billion Narcotics Scanner Market Value Cross By 2030 Top Players - Astrophysics., Aventura Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The overall narcotics scanner opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global narcotics scanner market generated $6.89 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $12.59 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Increase in cases of smuggling worldwide and surge in alcohol and drug consumption drive the growth of the global narcotics scanner market. However, prohibition of drug tests at workplaces in some countries hinders the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and agreements & contracts with law enforcement and military agencies present new opportunities in the next few years.Download Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atThe report offers detailed segmentation of the global narcotics scanner market based on end use, technology, product, and region.Based on end use, the airport segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments including railways, seaports, and others.Based on technology, the ion mobility spectrum technology segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total share of the global narcotics scanner market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report also discusses the segments including infrared spectroscopy and others.Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here atBased on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share. However, North America is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis study presents analytical depiction of the global narcotics scanner market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.The overall narcotics scanner market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global narcotics scanner market with a detailed impact analysis.The current narcotics scanner market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.Request for Customization atLeading players of the global narcotics scanner market analyzed in the research include Astrophysics Inc.Aventura Technologies, Inc.Bruker CorporationFLIR Systems Inc.Klipper EnterprisesNuctech Company Ltd.OSI Systems, Inc.Smiths Group PLCThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Viken DetectionSimilar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defence Technology:Multirotor Drone MarketLiDAR drone Market

