Draganfly Completes First Proof-Of-Concept Flights In Drone Delivery Research Project For Mass General Brigham

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Draganfly's medical drone delivery infrastructure offers new model for future improvement in service time for Home Hospital care

Boston, MA., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced the successful completion of initial flights as part of a proof-of-concept, research-and-development drone delivery project for Mass General Brigham (MGB) Home Hospital .

This initial phase involved collaborating with MGB and regulators to evaluate and map potential routes as well as complete test flights that included takeoff and landing within hospital infrastructure. These test flights did not contribute to care delivery. This initiative aims to demonstrate how drone deliveries could ensure timely access to critical medical supplies or laboratory samples, thereby minimizing traditional logistical delays.

Phase One of the project focuses on the greater Boston metropolitan area to identify how Draganfly's proprietary drone technology addresses healthcare logistics challenges by reducing delays caused by traffic congestion and outdated delivery methods.

"This is a first step toward our vision of someday delivering high-quality healthcare directly to patients' homes in a more timely and cost-effective manner,” said Dr. David Levine, MD, MPH, MA, Clinical Director of Research & Development at Mass General Brigham Healthcare at Home.

"We are thrilled to see the progress of our drone delivery services with Mass General Brigham. Draganfly's hope is to establish a transformation in how healthcare providers manage logistics, enabling faster, more reliable delivery of essential supplies that directly benefits patients and care providers alike," commented Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

Draganfly also participated in the World Medical Innovation Forum , an annual event run by Mass General Brigham that focuses on the latest advancements in medical technology and healthcare innovations. The Forum, which ran from September 23-25 in Boston, MA, attracted healthcare professionals and leaders in medical research and development to discuss and explore new ways to improve patient care and treatment options. Draganfly displayed various technologies used in the medical delivery project during the event.

