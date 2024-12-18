CMG To Participate In The 27Th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date
12/18/2024 7:16:03 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG” or the“Company”) (TSX: CMG) is pleased to announce that it will participate in the upcoming 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held in New York, NY, on January 14th – 17th, 2025.
Pramod Jain, Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings at the conference and will be presenting on Tuesday, January 14th, 2025 at 4:30 pm EDT. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available here and in the“Events and Presentations” section of the Company's Investor Relations website .
About CMG
CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, Oslo, Stavanger, and Kaiserslautern. For more information, please visit .
CONTACT: For investor inquiries, please contact:
Kim MacEachern
Director, Investor Relations
...
For media inquiries, please contact:
...
MENAFN18122024004107003653ID1109006948
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.