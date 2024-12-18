Metastatic Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market In The 7MM Was ~USD 108,000 Million In 2023, Is Expected To Grow By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Size

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Metastatic Prostate Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Metastatic Prostate Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Report

.As per DelveInsight estimates, the total prevalent population of prostate cancer in the 7MM was nearly 8,241,000 cases in 2023. These cases are projected to increase during the forecast period, i.e., 2024–2034.

.The United States had the highest number of diagnosed prostate cancer cases in 2023, with approximately 1,506,000 reported cases.

.In 2023, total cases of metastatic CSPC/HSPC and metastatic CRPC were around 108,000 and 132,000, respectively, in the 7MM. These cases are expected to increase by 2034.

.In the US, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of prostate cancer by clinical stages were highest in locally advanced (Stage I–III), accounting for over 903,700 cases, followed by biochemical recurrence/progressive and metastatic cases, respectively, in 2023.

.Among the EU4, Germany accounted for the highest number of prevalent metastatic prostate cancer cases, followed by France, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2023.

.The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of prostate cancer in Japan was ~282,100 in 2023 and is expected to increase during the forecast period.

.The leading Metastatic Prostate Cancer Companies such as AstraZeneca, Arvinas, Madison Vaccines, Phosplatin Therapeutics, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, MacroGenics, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Seagen/Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Modra Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Point Biopharma, Lantheus Holdings, Zenith Epigenetics, Essa Pharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Kintor Pharmaceutical, AB Science, Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, and others

.Promising Metastatic Prostate Cancer Therapies such as NUBEQA (darolutamide), ERLEADA (apalutamide), MGC018 (vobramitamab duocarmazine), Bavdegalutamide (ARV-110), and others

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

.Total Prevalence of Metastatic Prostate Cancer

.Prevalent Cases of Metastatic Prostate Cancer by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Metastatic Prostate Cancer

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Marketed Drugs

.NUBEQA (darolutamide): Bayer

NUBEQA (darolutamide) is an oral androgen receptor inhibitor with a distinct chemical structure that binds to the receptor with high affinity and exhibits strong antagonistic activity, inhibiting the receptor function and the growth of prostate cancer cells. NUBEQA is indicated for treating adult patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer in combination with docetaxel.

.ERLEADA (apalutamide): Janssen

ERLEADA is a next-generation oral androgen receptor inhibitor that blocks the androgen-signaling pathway in prostate cancer cells. ERLEADA inhibits the growth of cancer cells in three ways: by preventing the binding of androgen to the androgen receptor, by stopping the androgen receptor from entering the cancer cells, and by preventing the AR from binding to the DNA of the cancer cell. It is indicated for treating patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.

Emerging Metastatic Prostate Cancer Drugs

.MGC018 (vobramitamab duocarmazine): MacroGenics

MGC018 (vobramitamab duocarmazine) is an investigational ADC comprised of a humanized B7-H3 mAb conjugated via a cleavable linker to the prodrug Seco-DUocarmycin hydroxyBenzamide Azaindole (DUBA). MacroGenics began enrolling the TAMARACK Phase II study of vobramitamab duocarmazine (vobra duo) in patients with mCRPC under an amended protocol during the second quarter. This study is designed to evaluate vobra duo at two different doses, 2.0 mg/kg or 2.7 mg/kg every 4 weeks, across 100 patients. MacroGenics is also evaluating the activity of MGC018 plus lorigerlimab (an investigational PD-1 × CTLA-4 bispecific DART® molecule) in a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors.

.Bavdegalutamide (ARV-110): Arvinas

ARV-110 is an oral PROTAC protein degrader that targets the androgen receptor for potentially treating men with mCRPC and who have progressed on existing therapies. ARV-110 has demonstrated activity in preclinical models of androgen receptor mutation or overexpression, both common mechanisms of resistance to currently available androgen receptor-targeted therapies. The company plans to initiate a global Phase III trial with a confirmed bavdegalutamide dose in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) for patients with AR T878/H875 tumor mutations by the First half of 2024.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Companies

AstraZeneca, Arvinas, Madison Vaccines, Phosplatin Therapeutics, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, MacroGenics, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Seagen/Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Modra Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Point Biopharma, Lantheus Holdings, Zenith Epigenetics, Essa Pharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Kintor Pharmaceutical, AB Science, Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, and others

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Outlook

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) is a stage of prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, such as lymph nodes or bones, and no longer responds to treatment that lowers testosterone. Despite currently approved therapeutics, mCRPC remains a terminal diagnosis with an aggressive disease course. ADT is a stalwart therapy for the initial treatment of metastatic disease. Unfortunately, most men in this situation will go on to develop mCRPC and require secondary systemic therapy. This disease state can be very challenging to treat.

Scope of the Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Report

.Study Period:- 2020-2034

.Coverage: 7MM

.Metastatic Prostate Cancer Companies- AstraZeneca, Arvinas, Madison Vaccines, Phosplatin Therapeutics, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, MacroGenics, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Seagen/Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Modra Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Point Biopharma, Lantheus Holdings, Zenith Epigenetics, Essa Pharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Kintor Pharmaceutical, AB Science, Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, and others

.Metastatic Prostate Cancer Therapies- NUBEQA (darolutamide), ERLEADA (apalutamide), MGC018 (vobramitamab duocarmazine), Bavdegalutamide (ARV-110), and others

.Metastatic Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Metastatic Prostate Cancer current marketed and Metastatic Prostate Cancer emerging therapies

.Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics: Metastatic Prostate Cancer market drivers and Metastatic Prostate Cancer market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Metastatic Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Metastatic Prostate Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Metastatic Prostate Cancer

4. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Metastatic Prostate Cancer

9. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Drivers

16. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Market Barriers

17. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Appendix

18. Metastatic Prostate Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

