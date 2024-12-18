Harts Plumbers, Electricians, & HVAC Technicians Gives Back To The Community Throughout 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Tacoma-based company donates time and expertise in addition to donations to bolster nonprofits around Puget Sound

Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians , a top-rated home services provider founded in 2013,

showcased its dedication to charitable giving and community support to Seattle and Tacoma through various partnerships and projects with local organizations in 2024.

This year, Harts donated $12,440 through giving partnerships with local sports teams and its customer base.

"Giving back is at the core of how we run our business at Harts," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians. "We love our area and always look for an opportunity to support in any way we can. I'm proud of how we rallied with partners this year to support local causes in the communities where we work, live and play."

As part of their community outreach efforts, Harts continued their Hometown Hero partnership with the Tacoma Rainiers . As part of the partnership, Harts donated $100 for each win the Rainiers got throughout the season, raising $4,500 in total. All proceeds go to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Another giving partnership with the Seattle Kraken

raised funds for the Seattle Children's Hospital. Every goal scored by the Kraken came with a $50 donation from Harts. This season, the partnership has raised $5,050 in donations with more to come as the season continues.

In addition to the Kraken partnership, Harts also encouraged customers to get involved with donating to the children's hospital through its $50/$50 program that gave customers a $50 discount on services if they donated $50 during service calls. The giving effort raised $2,890 this year.

"We want to reward customers who care about their community," said Hart. "Our $50/$50 program allows us to make a greater impact by raising awareness and funds for the hospital."

Harts also actively supported nonprofit organizations in the area by donating its expertise this year. The company refurbished the plumbing at VFW Post 91 in collaboration with a local wholesaler, Winsupply of Puget Sound , to help the post reopen for regular activities and prevent future issues.

Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians provides critical plumbing services, electrical and heating and cooling services throughout the greater Seattle, Tacoma

and Tukwila areas.

For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit .

About Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians

Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians offers residential plumbing solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians earned the Silver Award for Electrical Service in the 2023 Best of the PNW and was named to the Inc. 5000 in 2024. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit .

