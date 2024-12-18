Supposed CEO murderer gets charged with murder

(MENAFN) Luigi Mangione has been charged with first- and second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, which he claimed was motivated by anger toward the U.S. for-profit healthcare system. The indictment was announced by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Monday. Mangione, who was arrested in Pennsylvania five days after the killing, is being held there pending extradition to New York.



Thompson was shot outside a Hilton hotel in Manhattan on December 4 by a masked assailant. found Mangione in possession of a weapon, a silencer, fake IDs, and a manifesto in which he criticized the U.S. healthcare system for its high costs and poor life expectancy. Mangione’s manifesto and actions have made him a controversial figure, with some on the American left viewing him as a hero. An Emerson College poll revealed that 41% of young people consider his alleged actions "acceptable."

MENAFN18122024000045015687ID1109006915