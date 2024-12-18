Government Has Not Yet Submitted Bill On Demobilization To Parliament - MP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense of Ukraine has not yet submitted a draft law on demobilization during martial law to the Verkhovna Rada.

MP Iryna Friz, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Not a single bill (on demobilization during martial law - ed.) has been submitted by the or the president," she said.

Friz highlighted that this indicates a lack of will to introduce clear deadlines for service during martial law.

She stated that there are relevant bills from the European Solidarity faction, registered in May and July 2024, but their consideration was blocked at the level of the National Security Committee. She noted that the committee“should have made a decision as the main committee so that these EU initiatives could be included in the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada session for consideration”.

MoD set to draftlaw by December 18 – MP

“Therefore, to summarize, the Cabinet of Ministers has failed to comply with the legal requirements set out in the law on mobilization, which stipulates that it must submit its draft legislation to Parliament. Moreover, I am sure that this will not occur in the near future," she said.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 11, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law on mobilization. The legislative initiative was supported by 283 MPs.

The Verkhovna Rada obliged the government (the Ministry of Defense) to draft a bill on demobilization within eight months.

According to Roman Kostenko, secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, the MoD should develop a draft law by December 18.

Photo: Iryna Friz / Facebook