(MENAFN) Donald has condemned President Joe Biden for permitting the Ukrainian military to use American-supplied ATACMS missiles for deep within Russian territory, calling it a "very stupid thing." The missiles were used to target military installations in Russia, including a recent strike near the city of Taganrog. Trump, who will assume office next month, questioned why Biden authorized such actions without consulting him, especially given his opposition to the move. He reiterated his belief that Biden’s decision risks escalating the conflict, further drawing the U.S. into a potential war with Russia.



Trump’s criticism aligns with Russia’s view, which considers the strikes a dangerous escalation. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that these attacks could not happen without direct involvement from military experts from the missile's manufacturing countries. Russia has responded with its own strikes, including hypersonic missile attacks on Ukrainian military sites. Trump has consistently promised to end the Ukraine conflict quickly once in office, though both Kyiv and Moscow have expressed skepticism about this claim.

