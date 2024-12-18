Interos Accelerates AI Innovation With New Product Launches And Strategic Company Momentum Ahead Of 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading AI-powered solutions, strengthening partnerships, and leadership on the global stage

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interos Inc., a global leader in AI-powered chain risk intelligence, continues to redefine leadership with new product launches, strategic partnerships, and participation in global thought leadership forums at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.

AI-First Products Transforming Supply Chain Risk Management

As part of its commitment to revolutionizing risk management, Interos is introducing two new AI-powered solutions: Risk Trends and Benchmarking. Together, they represent the first industry-wide solution that delivers advanced insights tailored to each enterprise's unique supply chain. Furthermore, both Trends and Benchmarking are critical platform attributes to build out predictive intelligence.

These products address critical unanswered questions that traditional risk assessments leave behind. Organizations can now compare supplier risk histories, uncover patterns and vulnerabilities, gain context to industry benchmarks and focus on the biggest risks. These product enhancements reflect Interos' vision to remain at the forefront of supply chain innovation.

"This represents a major advancement in applying AI for unparalleled visibility and control," said Ted Krantz, CEO at Interos. "By addressing the unique complexity of global supply chains with next generation AI, we will revolutionize supply chain risk management with the industry's first predictive analytics platform."



Risk Trends

empowers organizations to visualize 12 months of historical risk data across key risk factors like Cyber, ESG, and Catastrophic risks. With interactive trendlines, daily data refreshes, and 90-day deltas, businesses can anticipate potential disruptions, identify patterns, and act with confidence

Industry Benchmarking

enables companies to evaluate their performance against industry standards, ensuring that resources aren't misallocated, saving time, resources, and allows organizations to focus on the biggest risks first AI-Driven Insights:

Both Trendlines and Benchmarking are underpinned by Interos' robust AI infrastructure, which incorporates financial model upgrades and Industry Categories that enhance predictive analytics capabilities. Interos' award-winning risk intelligence platform continuously monitors 230+ million global entities across 11+ billion relationships in the industry's largest knowledge graph

Expanding Strategic Partnerships: SAP Ariba Integration

In its commitment to arming organizations with risk intelligence to navigate macroeconomic volatility, Interos deepens its partnership with SAP Ariba, a leading provider of cloud-based procurement solutions. By integrating Interos' AI-first risk intelligence into SAP Ariba's procurement workflows, SAP Ariba customers can now access broader supply chain visibility, real-time data and risk-monitoring, and risk-integrated workflows to make better sourcing, onboarding, purchasing, and supplier management decisions.

"With the integration of Interos' risk intelligence into SAP Ariba Supplier Risk, customers can get even deeper in the risk of the supplier and supply chain, significantly enhancing the capability to navigate risks in real-time across multiple dimensions. This partnership delivers a strategic advantage for our customers, empowering them to make confident, risk-aware decisions throughout the source-to-pay lifecycle," said Matthew Montgomery, Senior Director – Product Marketing, SAP Intelligent Spend & Business Network.

Thought Leadership on the World Stage

Interos CEO Ted Krantz has been invited to join the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2025 to work with the foremost policymakers, CEOs and innovators. This invitation highlights the need for market leaders to come together in shaping global conversations around AI, innovation, and supply chain resilience.

"We're honored to join the world's leading innovators at Davos," continued Krantz. "This is a powerful opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue about leveraging technology to solve some of the world's most pressing challenges. This year, supply chains and AI take center stage, and so do we."

About Interos

Interos is the AI risk intelligence company – building the most trusted and transparent supply chains in the world. Our pioneering discovery and monitoring intelligence spans the lifecycle of supply chain risk, enabling faster and more informed threat mitigation. As the world's first, and only, automated supplier intelligence platform, we continuously map and monitor extended supply chains at speed and scale to protect organizations from regulatory fines, unethical labor, cyber-attacks, and other systemic vulnerabilities. Interos serves a variety of commercial, government, and public sector customers around the world including a host of Global Fortune 500 companies and from within the members of the Five Eyes nations. For more information, visit .

Media Contact: Lexi Sydow [email protected]

