ABM Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal 2024 Results And Provides Fiscal 2025 Outlook



Revenue of $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter, including 3.2% organic growth

Net loss of $11.7 million and GAAP loss per share of $0.19 in the fourth quarter, largely reflecting a $59.7 million adjustment to the RavenVolt cash earn-out

Adjusted EBITDA of $128.0 million in the fourth quarter

Adjusted EPS of $0.90 in the fourth quarter

Repurchased $32.0 million of common stock in the fourth quarter and $55.8 million for full fiscal 2024

Raises quarterly dividend 18%, as previously announced Fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share expected to be in range of $3.60 to $3.80 (1)



NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended October 31, 2024.

“ABM finished the year well, with double-digit revenue growth in Technical Solutions and Aviation, and our performance also reflected the continued resilience of our Business & Industry segment. These fourth quarter results were highlighted by 3.2% organic revenue growth and adjusted EPS of $0.90 cents, both of which were a little higher than expected,” said Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We proactively repurchased stock in the fourth quarter, more than doubling the spend for the year. In addition, we received Board approval to raise our quarterly dividend by 18%, further underscoring our confidence in ABM's long-term growth trajectory and strategic vision.”

“Our fourth quarter results capped a great year for ABM, highlighted by strong execution on our Elevate initiatives, balanced capital deployment, and most importantly, consistent and resilient results in the face of volatile commercial real estate markets and persistent labor inflation,” continued Mr. Salmirs.“The significant growth of our microgrid service line and the market gains we made in Aviation were critical to overcoming challenges in other parts of the business. These results support our diversification strategy. Beyond these commercial results, we saw tangible benefits, especially in the back-half of the year, from the initial deployment of our workforce productivity tool, and expect to reap more as we roll out the technology more broadly.”

“I am pleased with ABM's positioning for fiscal 2025. We are emerging a stronger company after navigating through several industry-related challenges over the last couple of years. While it is still early and the macro environment is unclear following the recent election, recent data points suggest our key commercial real estate markets are nearing an inflection to growth. Additionally, other parts of our business are continuing to experience generally healthy market conditions. Given this positive backdrop, we expect revenue, margin and earnings growth in 2025, including adjusted EPS of $3.60 to $3.80 (1) and with adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 6.3% to 6.5% (1).”

(1) When the company provides expectations for adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA margin on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See“Outlook” and“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for additional information.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

The Company reported revenue of $2.2 billion, up 4.0% over the prior year period, including organic growth of 3.2% and the remainder from acquisitions. Revenue growth was led by Technical Solutions (“ATS”) and Aviation, which grew 35% and 11%, respectively. ATS' robust growth was largely driven by the significant year-over-year increase in our microgrid service line and a recent acquisition, while Aviation's growth was reflective of continuing solid market demand and recent wins. Business & Industry's (“B&I”) and Manufacturing & Distribution's ("M&D") revenue declined less than 1% each, as ongoing softness in the broader commercial real estate market was largely mitigated by B&I's diversification and focus on Class A properties. M&D continues to be impacted by the expected rebalancing of certain work by a large client. Education was essentially flat in the quarter.

The Company posted a net loss of $11.7 million, or a $0.19 loss per share, compared to net income of $62.8 million, or $0.96 per share last year. The decline was primarily attributable to a $59.7 million adjustment to contingent consideration related to the RavenVolt acquisition, the negative impact of prior year self-insurance adjustments, lower segment operating earnings, and higher corporate investments, partially offset by lower income taxes. The adjustment to contingent consideration was driven by RavenVolt's very strong 2024 performance and outlook, and reflects the current estimate of cash payouts under the original earn-out provision of the RavenVolt acquisition agreement.

Adjusted net income was $57.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $66.2 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in the prior year period, representing decreases of 13% and 11%, respectively. These decreases are due to higher corporate investments and lower segment operating earnings. Segment operating earnings included a $10 million year over year impact from in-year insurance reserve adjustments, partially offset by lower acquisition-related amortization costs. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11% to $128.0 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.1%. Adjusted results exclude items impacting comparability and a description of items impacting comparability can be found in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $30.3 million, and free cash flow was $15.5 million, versus $139.1 million and $121.2 in the prior year, respectively. These results were largely due to increased working capital to support the Company's strong growth in the final month of the fiscal year, especially at ATS. A reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities can be found in the“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results

For fiscal 2024, the Company reported revenue of $8.4 billion, an increase of 3.2% over the prior year, comprised of 2.9% organic growth and 0.3% from acquisitions. Organic growth largely reflected double-digit growth in Technical Solutions and Aviation, as well as low-single-digit growth in Education and Manufacturing & Distribution. B&I's revenue declined less than a percent as its broad diversification helped to mitigate the impact of a soft commercial real estate market.

Net income was $81.4 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, as compared to $251.3 million, or $3.79 per diluted share in the prior year. This decrease was primarily attributable to a $141.3 year-over-year adjustment to the fair value of contingent consideration, the absence of a $24.0 million Employee Retention Credit received in the prior year, and the negative impact of prior year self-insurance adjustments. These items were partially offset by lower income taxes and reduced Elevate transformation costs.



Adjusted net income was $227.3 million, or $3.57 per diluted share, compared to $231.9 million, or $3.50 per diluted share, for fiscal 2023. The decline in adjusted net income primarily reflected higher corporate investments, as planned, partially offset by an increase in segment operating earnings largely due to lower acquisition-related amortization costs. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024 was $498.1 million compared to $529.1 million in fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.2% versus 6.8% last year. Adjusted results exclude items impacting comparability. A description of items impacting comparability can be found in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table.



Net cash from operating activities was $226.7 million, and free cash flow was $167.3 million, down 6.8% and 12.3%, from the prior year period, respectively. A reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities can be found in the“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table.

Liquidity & Share Repurchases

The Company ended the quarter with total indebtedness of $1,412.6 million, including $57.9 million in standby letters of credit, resulting in a total leverage ratio as defined by the Company's credit facility, of 2.6x. The Company had available liquidity of $488.2 million, inclusive of cash and cash equivalents of $64.6 million.

During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 0.6 million shares of common stock at an average share price of $52.42, for a total cost of $32.0 million. For the full fiscal year, the Company repurchased 1.2 million shares at an average cost of $47.86, for a total cost of $55.8 million. At year-end, the Company had $154 million remaining availability under its share repurchase program.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

As previously announced, ABM's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.265 per common share, representing a 17.8% increase over the prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per common share. The increased dividend is payable on February 3, 2025, to shareholders of record on January 2, 2025. This will be the Company's 235th consecutive quarterly cash dividend and represents the 57th consecutive year of ABM raising its annual dividend.

Outlook

For fiscal 2025, ABM expects adjusted EPS of $3.60 to $3.80. Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be in the range of 6.3% to 6.5%. Interest expense is expected to be in the range of $76 million to $80 million and the tax rate, excluding discrete items and non-taxable items, is anticipated to be 29% to 30%.

The Company cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures for Adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA margin in 2025 without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of timing of any gains or losses related to, but not limited to, items such as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, prior-year self-insurance adjustments, acquisition and integration related costs, as well as legal costs and other settlements. Although we have attempted to estimate the amount of gains and losses of such items for the purpose of explaining the probable significance of these components, this calculation involves a number of unknown variables, resulting in a GAAP range that we believe is too large and variable to be meaningful.

