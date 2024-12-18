Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Needle Coke Market: Focus on Application, Type, Grade, End Use, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe needle coke market was valued at $636.9 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% and reach $1.17 billion by 2033

Infrastructure development, economic expansion, urbanization, industrialization, and the growing need for steel and electric vehicles all have an impact on the European market. However, issues like infrastructure constraints, economic instability, regulatory irregularities, and global uncertainty stand in the way of the region's further development.



An integral part of the worldwide petrochemical and energy industries, needle coke is mostly utilized in the manufacturing of electric arc furnace (EAF) electrodes and as a vital component of lithium-ion batteries and other high-performance goods. A high-purity carbon substance, needle coke is distinguished by its exceptional crystalline structure, which provides it with exceptional conductivity and stability in harsh environments. It is essential to the creation of graphite electrodes, which are used in EAFs to produce steel and are indispensable.

The growing need for steel, particularly in emerging nations, and the electric vehicle (EV) sector explosive expansion, which is driving up demand for lithium-ion batteries, are the main factors propelling the Europe needle coke market. Furthermore, the growing use of steelmaking in electric arc furnaces methods, which require high-quality electrodes, is further fueling market expansion.

The market is confronted with obstacles, nonetheless, including restricted production capacity, shifting raw material prices, and manufacturing-related environmental issues. Notwithstanding these obstacles, the market is anticipated to expand gradually due to the continuous development of technology, rising investments in the electric vehicle industry, and the growing trend toward cleaner and more effective energy sources.

Increasing manufacturing technologies, raising the quality of the material, and growing supply chains are the main goals of major companies in the needle coke market in order to satisfy demand worldwide.

Key Attributes: