First Helium Provides Year End Corporate Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Helium (“First Helium” or the“Company”) (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today provided a Corporate Update regarding its plans for 2025 via a message from President & CEO, Ed Bereznicki.

“As we move into 2025, I'm excited to share our plans at this pivotal moment for First Helium. With two high-impact targets identified and funded for near-term execution, our comprehensive technical work through 2024 has set the stage for what promises to be a transformational year ahead.

With our recent financing complete, raising $3.64 million with significant participation from management, we are funded to execute on two near-term, high-impact oil opportunities in Q1 2025, subject to any unforeseen weather conditions and services availability. This focused approach on targets we can develop efficiently and bring into production quickly makes strong business sense in current markets. Having secured licensing approval for our 7-30 PUD location, our proven undeveloped well target with independently evaluated1 reserves of 196,700 barrels2, builds directly on our successful 1-30 and 4-29 oil wells which have generated over $13 million in revenue and over $8 million in cash flow.

Following this, we'll drill our newly identified Leduc anomaly at 7-15, a structure that appears approximately five times the size of our successful 1-30 pool on our proprietary 3D seismic data. Both targets offer multi-zone potential across several proven productive formations. If successful, these wells could begin contributing cash flow within months of completion, providing additional funding for ongoing development.

Beyond these immediate targets, our technical work has identified 10 additional Leduc locations, all with multi-zone potential, for systematic development. The addition of Marc Junghans to our team, with his 40+ years of geological expertise in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, has been instrumental in validating these opportunities through detailed evaluation of our proprietary 3D seismic data. The seismic signatures we're seeing across these locations are directly comparable to those that led to our successful 1-30 and 4-29 wells. Furthermore, the Leduc structures identified on our most recent 3D seismic appear to extend eastward on First Helium's 100% held land base – future proprietary 3D seismic data acquisition over this region has the potential to unlock additional drilling locations similar to existing inventory.

Adding further value to our extensive asset base is our helium-enriched natural gas potential, particularly in the Blue Ridge play. This represents a future opportunity that we believe would be best developed through strategic partnerships or potentially advanced through our own cash flow, depending on drilling success. This flexibility in development approach, combined with our technical understanding of the play, provides multiple paths to value creation.

Our methodical approach to building value, supported by our 100% ownership of over 53,000 acres and comprehensive technical understanding, positions us well for significant growth. We have the technical validation, infrastructure advantage, and systematic development plan to execute effectively over the multi-commodity Worsley project.

Looking ahead to 2025, our focus is clear: execute on our immediate high-impact opportunities while systematically advancing our broader portfolio of targets. We're well positioned to create substantial near-term value while maintaining future upside potential.

I want to thank our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to sharing our progress as we execute on these opportunities in the coming year.”

