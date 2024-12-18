Unit Holder Meeting In Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder On 13 January 2025

Storebrand Asset Management AS hereby announces a unitholder meeting in Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder to be held on 13 January 2025.

Background and Purpose

Storebrand Asset Management proposes amendments to the Articles of Association for the Storebrand Indeks-Nye Markeder fund. The proposed changes will allow the fund to invest in companies with a weighting exceeding 10% of the benchmark index, ensuring that the fund can continue to reflect the characteristics of its benchmark index.

This adjustment has become necessary as one company within the fund's benchmark index, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, represented 10% of the index as of October 30, 2024. The proposed amendment will align the fund's investment restrictions with its goal of closely tracking the benchmark index.

Further details can be found in the enclosed information shared with Euronext Securities (VP Securities) and on their investor portal for Danish unit holders. Further details can also be found at .

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director

Frode Aasen, Product Manager

