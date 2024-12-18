IQUBE.APP Launches In Dubai, Empowering Businesses To Master UAE's 2025 Sustainability Rules

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mandatory Reporting Is Coming in 2025

UAE Businesses Face Mandatory Sustainability Reporting by May 2025; Non-Compliance Risks Fines of up to AED 2M, Reputational Damage, and Lost Opportunities

- Matthew GibbsDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IQUBE, a next-generation data intelligence platform, has launched in Dubai, providing businesses with a sophisticated tool to navigate the UAE's forthcoming sustainability reporting mandates. The debut comes ahead of Federal Decree-Law No. (11) of 2024, which will make sustainability reporting compulsory by May 2025, positioning IQUBE as a timely solution for enterprises aiming to meet the country's ambitious environmental goals.The UAE's new regulations are a cornerstone of its commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, compelling companies to track and disclose emissions data across their operations. The stakes are high: penalties for non-compliance range from AED 50,000 to AED 2,000,000, with repeat violations incurring double fines. Beyond monetary consequences, businesses risk reputational damage and exclusion from key procurement opportunities.“This isn't just about avoiding fines-it's about transforming a compliance challenge into a strategic advantage,” said Matthew Gibbs, Head of Distribution.“Our platform is designed to help businesses streamline their operations, uncover inefficiencies, and stay ahead of regulatory requirements.”IQUBE addresses a critical gap in ESG reporting, particularly the complexities surrounding Scope 3 emissions, which encompass indirect emissions across supply chains and product lifecycles. The platform enables businesses to automate data integration, unlock actionable insights through advanced analytics, and utilise pre-built templates that align with UAE regulations and global frameworks such as GRI and TCFD.The platform's launch coincides with a burgeoning market for ESG reporting tools, with global revenues forecast to hit $3.4 billion by 2027. As the UAE establishes itself as a regional hub for sustainability innovation, businesses adopting early solutions like IQUBE stand to gain a competitive edge both locally and internationally.Gibbs outlined a five-step roadmap for UAE businesses preparing for the new regulatory landscape: conduct a thorough emissions audit, including Scope 3 sources; develop a carbon reduction strategy aligned with operational realities; adopt technology that ensures data accuracy and simplifies reporting; explore carbon credit trading to offset emissions; and partner with IQUBE for streamlined compliance and actionable insights.Headquartered in Dubai, IQUBE is designed to empower businesses in an ESG-driven economy, transforming regulatory compliance into a competitive advantage. By leveraging cutting-edge analytics and user-centric design, the platform simplifies sustainability management for companies across sectors.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit .

