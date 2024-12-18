WE In The World, Supported By Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Launches JUSTICE SQUARED

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Just Leaders for a Just System focuses on measuring racism, removing it from clinical, operational, and administrative algorithms, and creating lasting change by transforming policies, practices, and building trust between healthcare and communities.

Dr. Somava Saha, Chief Executive Officer and President of WE in the World, has dedicated her career to improving health, wellbeing and equity through the development of thriving people, organizations and communities.

Two-Year Program Addresses Structural Racism in Healthcare

- Somava Saha, CEO and President of WE in the World. BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Well-Being and Equity (WE) in the World, supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF), announce the launch of Just Leaders for a Just Health System (JUSTICE SQUARED), a groundbreaking initiative intended to address structural racism in healthcare through collective leadership. The two-year program invites healthcare organizations, patients, and community leaders to collaboratively engage in the advanced work of building a more just healthcare system."In JUSTICE SQUARED, we will support and challenge each other, create practical system change, using methods that are effective, and engage in processes that are grounded in trust, joy, and justice,” said Somava Saha , chief executive officer and president, WE in the World, the organization spearheading the program.“By advancing change that's co-led by communities experiencing inequities and healthcare leaders, we'll begin to build a healthcare system that's healthier, safer, and more effective for us all." Dr. Saha has spoken on panels with the Dalai Lama and Angela Davis, appeared on Sanjay Gupta and CNN, and keynoted conferences and lectures worldwide.At WE in the World, we believe structural racism permeates healthcare-and is a barrier to dignity, equity, and justice for millions,” said Saha.Structural racism runs through the air we breathe and the water we drink. Depending on who and where we are-our level of exposure-it can be toxic and make us sick. And yet, when people turn to healthcare expecting to be healed, the air and water there, too, can be deadly.A Call to Action for ChangemakersHealthcare and community leaders often face daunting challenges when addressing entrenched inequities. The JUSTICE SQUARED initiative provides a structured learning journey to help teams identify and address these inequities. Through tools, mentorship, and a guided action plan, participants will foster trustworthy partnerships and reimagine healthcare relationships to reflect dignity and fairness.“JUSTICE SQUARED offers concrete tools to equip healthcare leaders to address inequity in healthcare,” said Michellene Davis, Esq, President & CEO of National Medical Fellowships and Co-Chair of the Stewardship Council of JUSTICE SQUARED.“By eliminating racial biases in diagnostics, algorithms, and operational practices, we can build the foundation of a just healthcare system grounded in love for the betterment of all.”Program Highlights:1. Up to 12 teams of five healthcare and community leaders will participate.2. Teams will receive up to $300,000 in funding, with $400,000 available for safety-net healthcare institutions.3. Expert coaching, technical support, and peer collaboration will guide participants in achieving systemic transformation.The program offers up to 12 teams of five healthcare and community champions the opportunity to participate in a guided learning and action journey with support from experienced coaches and mentors to address structural racism in their healthcare organization. Eligible participants include teams from healthcare organizations and associated patient and community leaders dedicated to creating tangible, structural change in healthcare, starting in their respective organizations and communities.“This program is an essential step to break down silos and foster meaningful collaboration,” said Emmy Hall Ganos, Associate Managing Director, Leadership for Better Health Strategic Portfolio at RWJF.“While abolishing structural racism will take decades, JUSTICE SQUARED creates a pathway for leaders to unite and enact sustainable change.”Join the MovementApplications for JUSTICE SQUARED are due by January 15, 2025. Teams from healthcare organizations, patients, and community leaders dedicated to creating tangible, structural change are eligible participants.For detailed information, application materials, and eligibility requirements, visit justicesquared.“Change is possible when we stand together, driven by courage and accountability,” said Saha.“Let's transform healthcare-together.”For inquiries, contact: ...About WE in the WorldWE in the World is a leading organization dedicated to advancing equity and well-being through systemic transformation. By partnering with communities and changemakers, WE in the World inspires and supports changemakers from the grassroots to the grasstops to create lasting solutions for justice and equity. The WIN Network is a growing strategic network working together to advance intergenerational well-being and equity.About Robert Wood Johnson FoundationSupport for JUSTICE SQUARED is provided by RWJF, a leading national philanthropy dedicated to taking bold leaps to transform health in our lifetime. Through funding, convening, advocacy, and evidence-building, RWJF works side-by-side with communities, practitioners, and institutions to get to health equity faster and pave the way together to a future where health is no longer a privilege, but a right.Overview of JUSTICE SQUARED InitiativeMany healthcare organizations have courageously begun to address racism to advance health equity and are finding that real system change is complex. Many communities have attempted to address racism in the healthcare system but don't feel seen or heard. Transforming complex systems is hard and can feel overwhelming, especially in the face of active threats to justice-if we're trying to tackle structural racism alone.That's why WE in the World, which brings decades of experience in creating practical, impactful, structural change to advance health equity, is forming the JUSTICE SQUARED collective, supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Just Leaders for a Just Health System (JUSTICE SQUARED) invites healthcare organizations and patient and community leaders to engage in a trustworthy, humble, and courageous journey to confront structural racism in healthcare together. We are looking to recruit healthcare organizations already committed to this charge and invested in this critical work.

