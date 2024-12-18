Recent Accolades Validate Akamai's API Security Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Akamai is recognized by top influencers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2024

(NASDAQ: AKAM ), the security and cloud computing company that protects business online, today announced that its API Security solution has been recognized as a leader by several independent outlets. Three industry awards and a leading position in a top analyst report validate Akamai's commitment to providing the best products to combat the increasing threat of breaches resulting from API vulnerabilities.

Akamai was most recently named winner of the coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2024 by Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. "Akamai embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Other recent awards include:



CyberSecurity Breakthrough selected Akamai as a winner of their 2024 "API Security Platform of the Year" award after evaluating thousands of nominations. Akamai was named a winner of the Global InfoSec Awards 2024 with the title of Publisher's Choice API Security.

In addition to industry awards, Akamai has been recognized as a Leader and Fast Mover in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant of the GigaOm Radar for API Security . This prestigious acknowledgment highlights Akamai's strategic vision and commitment to offering comprehensive API security solutions.

"APIs are a vital part of global business, powering the customer experiences and transactions we rely on daily. But they are increasingly targeted by attackers," said Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application Security, Akamai. "API security is now table stakes - any business must secure APIs to scale and thrive in today's environment. We're thrilled to be recognized for our capabilities in this area."

APIs are a key component of modern enterprises' ability to serve customers, generate revenue, and operate efficiently. According to a recent State of the Internet (SOTI) report from Akamai, attacks against APIs can occur in various forms, including data breaches, abuse, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. In fact, Akamai recorded 108 billion API attacks from January 2023 through June 2024. These relentless assaults against APIs can lead to data theft, damage to brand reputation, regulatory fines, and significant financial losses.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai and akamai/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

