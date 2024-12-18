Dublin, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Gypsum-Based Plasterboard Market and Alternatives: Focus on End-User Application, Type, Material, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific gypsum-based plasterboard market and alternatives was valued at $7.20 billion in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.31% and reach $16.00 billion by 2033

Gypsum-based plasterboard and its substitutes, which have several advantages over conventional chemical inputs, are poised to revolutionize building methods in the Asia-Pacific area. This market is now in a growth phase and is anticipated to increase significantly. Businesses that make investments in collaborations, facilities, and research will be in a strong position to benefit from the growing need for these cutting-edge solutions.



The growing consumer desire for affordable, lightweight, and environmentally friendly construction materials is propelling the APAC region's market for gypsum-based plasterboard and substitutes. Gypsum-based plasterboards are frequently used in both residential and commercial construction because of its reputation for being simple to install, fire resistant, soundproof, and recyclable.

Gypsum-based products are becoming more popular as APAC nations place a greater emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency in building since they have a smaller environmental impact than conventional materials. Improvements in production techniques have further increased these goods' robustness and adaptability. Adoption of eco-friendly materials is also being aided by legislative frameworks that support sustainable building practices.

Alternative solutions are becoming formidable rivals, such as those derived from recyclable materials and cutting-edge composites. Market participants emphasizing infrastructure development, R&D, and strategic partnerships are poised to benefit from this trend, creating new opportunities in the expanding market. As construction activity increases across the APAC region, the demand for gypsum-based plasterboard and substitutes is expected to grow significantly.

