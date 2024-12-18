(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital content size is estimated to grow by USD 927 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-



Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global digital content market 2024-2028

Continue Reading



1.1 Digital video content

1.2 Digital game content

1.3 Digital text content 1.4 Digital audio content



2.1 Smartphones

2.2 Computers

2.3 Smart TV 2.4 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments -

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The digital video content segment dominates the global digital content market due to its large market share. Leading players like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu are enhancing their offerings and experimenting with new business models. The demand for over-the-top (OTT) video services due to various subscription options and premium content. High-speed broadband and telecom network infrastructure advancements, including 4G and 5G technologies, are significant growth drivers in emerging economies. In developed economies, the popularity of the subscription-based model fuels the segment's growth. Internet access expansion, the rise in connected devices, and user-friendly online video catalogs contribute to digital video content adoption. Social media video posts attract more inbound links than text posts, making video content an effective marketing tool. Short-form video services like Vine and Instagram's 15-second format cater to modern consumers' attention spans. The shift to online video content consumption is a trend that will continue, with attractive video catalogs and competitive pricing from providers. New vendors entering the market and the focus on premium OTT content fuel competition and consumer awareness. Entertainment and infotainment, food, travel, fashion, gaming, spiritual content, sports, and live events are popular video content categories, driving consumer interest. (Word count: 100)

Analyst Review

In the digital age, IT has become a crucial aspect of our lives, with cloud computing playing a significant role in storing and managing data. Amidst lockdown restrictions, the internet has become a lifeline, enabling US to stream music on platforms like Spotify, work remotely, and connect with others through social media. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that by 2025, 95% of businesses worldwide will be using cloud services, leading to an increase in data usage, reaching zettabytes. Content creators have seized this opportunity, producing high-quality content in various formats such as blog posts, videos, podcasts, and infographics for digital platforms. Tools like Figma, Zippia, and SEO tools have made content creation more accessible and efficient. Digital strategies are essential for businesses to reach their target audiences effectively in this dynamic digital landscape.

Market Overview

In the digital age, IT has revolutionized the way businesses connect with their target audiences. Cloud computing has enabled the storage and delivery of vast amounts of digital content, including zettabytes of textual, graphical, audio, and video data. The lockdown restrictions have further accelerated the shift towards online platforms, with streaming services like Spotify and enterprise-sized, medium, and large businesses adopting digital content and digital platforms for blog posts, videos, podcasts, infographics, social media, and more. Content creators are utilizing advanced tools like Figma, Zippia, SEO tools, and AI-driven machine learning to produce high-quality, personalized content for their audiences. Google LLC dominates the digital landscape with its search engine and various digital media offerings. Retail and ecommerce, automotive, pharmaceutical, entertainment, travel and tourism, and other industries are investing heavily in digital content production to boost customer engagement, brand loyalty, and online presence. The tools segment includes content authoring, graphic design, video editing, web development, and more. Deployment modes include cloud-based and on-premise solutions. Advanced technologies like augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality are also transforming the way businesses create and deliver experiences to their customers. Stay tuned for the latest trends and insights in the digital content market.

To understand more about this market-

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED