Study Confirms AAJT-S Controls Non-Compressible Torso Hemorrhage, Top Cause Of Battlefield Deaths

MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Combat medic applying the AAJT-S to the abdomen to control pelvic bleeding in a battlefield setting-providing rapid, life-saving intervention for non-compressible torso hemorrhage.

New study validates AAJT-S as a non-invasive solution to control non-compressible torso hemorrhage, the leading cause of preventable battlefield deaths.

- Dr. Paul ParkerBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Compression Works , Inc., – A new study published in the Journal of Special Operations Medicine (JSOM) reveals that the Abdominal Aortic and Junctional Tourniquet–Stabilized (AAJT-S) by Compression Works is a groundbreaking tool for controlling Non-Compressible Torso Hemorrhage (NCTH), the leading cause of preventable battlefield deaths.Non-Compressible Torso Hemorrhage is responsible for 85–100% mortality, as demonstrated in the UK Joint Theatre Trauma Registry (JTTR) from 2002–2012. These injuries, which result in massive bleeding, are caused by penetrating trauma such as gunshot wounds, blasts, or shrapnel injuries. They are notoriously difficult to treat, and casualty mortality increases dramatically with extended evacuation times.The study, conducted by Drs. Smith, Pallister, and Parker and published in the Journal of Special Operations Medicine (JSOM), demonstrates the ability of the AAJT-S to increase intra-abdominal compartment pressures, effectively controlling life-threatening bleeding. This breakthrough could redefine trauma care for combat medics and emergency responders.Dr. Parker, the British Army's most senior Consultant for Trauma and Orthopedic injuries and senior author on the study, stated:“We are thrilled with the results as they support our hypothesis that the non-invasive placement of the AAJT-S could tamponade bleeding from high-mortality, non-compressible torso hemorrhage injuries. The AAJT-S has demonstrated the ability to provide clinically significant Zone 3 aortic and vena cava occlusion while also achieving a Zone 1 compression effect. This non-invasive technology addresses the high-mortality challenge of non-compressible torso hemorrhage in ways we've never seen before.”When applied to the abdomen at the aortic bifurcation, the AAJT-S increased both proximal and distal abdominal pressures, significantly reducing blood loss-a critical factor in patient survival.The First and Only Device of Its KindThe AAJT-S is the only FDA-cleared device for external aortic compression to control bleeding in the pelvis. Now, this latest study positions the device as a game-changing solution for NCTH as well.Scott Dodson, CEO of Compression Works, emphasized the device's versatility and importance.“The AAJT-S is easy to apply, non-invasive, lightweight, and highly effective. It is the ultimate multi-use tool for managing life-threatening hemorrhage in military and civilian trauma care. With one device, you can treat pelvic bleeding, junctional bleeding in the axilla and groin, and now, non-compressible torso hemorrhage-without requiring invasive procedures.” Dodson continued,“We owe a great deal of gratitude to Dr. Parker and his team for providing the data to support these expanded applications. This is a critical step forward in saving lives on and off the battlefield.”As battlefield evacuation times grow longer and NCTH remains one of the most lethal challenges for combat medics, this study underscores the urgent need to equip every combat medic, forward aid station, and military treatment facility with the AAJT-S.About Compression WorksCompression Works develops and manufactures the AAJT-S medical device, delivering innovative hemorrhage control solutions to emergency and military healthcare providers worldwide. A veteran-owned business, Compression Works is committed to saving lives with cutting-edge, multi-use technology proudly made in the USA.For more information, visit .HEMORRHAGE STOPS HERE!

