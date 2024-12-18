Enjuris 2024 Reports Reveal 9-Year Surge In Female Law Students And Growing Minority Representation In Law Schools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In 2024, women once again outnumbered men in law school classrooms. Specifically, women made up 56.09 percent of all students in ABA-approved law schools.

Comprehensive analysis of gender, ethnoracial, and faculty trends highlights the evolving landscape in education

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enjuris has released two annual reports examining the gender and ethnoracial demographics in law school classrooms throughout the United States, based on data published on December 16 by the American Bar Association (ABA).

In its Law School Rankings by Female Enrollment report, Enjuris notes that women outnumbered men in law school classrooms across the United States for the ninth consecutive year in 2024.

. Women made up 56.09% of all students in ABA-approved law schools, while men accounted for just 42.49%.

. Notably, 17 of the top 20 law schools in 2024 had more female attendees than male attendees. By comparison, in 2016-the first year women surpassed men in law school enrollment-only 4 of the top 20 law schools had more female than male law students.

. The number of men in law schools has declined every year for the past 14 years-from 78,516 male enrollees in 2010 to 49,028 male enrollees in 2024.

. The number of students identifying as“another gender” or choosing not to disclose their gender is rapidly increasing.

In its Law School Enrollment by Race and Ethnicity report, Enjuris reveals:

. The total number of minorities enrolled in law schools in the United States increased for the seventh year in a row in 2024, while the percentage of minorities enrolled increased for the fifth consecutive year.

. The largest disparity in representation between the general population and law students was among students identifying as Black (6% difference), followed by law students identifying as Hispanic (5.2% difference).

. The percentage of Asian students in law schools stands at 9.4%, surpassing their representation in the general U.S. population, which is 6.4%.

. Hispanics have increased their presence in law school classrooms by more than five percentage points over the last decade, whereas Blacks have only increased their presence by about half a percentage point.

This 2024 data provides a crucial opportunity to examine the racial and ethnic composition of law schools amidst a major shift in the admissions landscape. In June 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that law schools can no longer consider an applicant's racial and ethnic status during the admissions process-a decision that may significantly impact diversity figures in the coming years.

Enjuris' annual reports, sourced from decades of law school data provided to the ABA, offer detailed insights into the shifting demographics of law school classrooms. These reports analyze trends in gender, ethnoracial diversity, and faculty representation, providing a nuanced view of the evolving legal education landscape.

