Mobile Roaming Revenues To Exceed $50 Billion In 2027

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data Roaming Usage to Exceed 10,500 Petabytes by 2027, Driven by 5G, IoT and eSIM Adoption

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from roaming experts Kaleido Intelligence forecasts that combined wholesale and retail roaming revenues generated by consumer, travel eSIM, and IoT mobile connections will exceed $50 billion in 2027. This growth represents a 32% increase compared to 2024 levels.

This surge will be driven by rising data roaming activity, primarily fuelled by consumers transitioning to 5G roaming services and increasing inbound roaming traffic from travel eSIM usage. This anticipated expansion in both consumer and IoT roaming data usage is projected to soar by 73%, reaching over 10,500 Petabytes in 2027.

Kaleido's latest Mobile Roaming Data Hub 2024 predicts that IoT roaming wholesale revenues will grow more rapidly from 2027 onwards, driven by the ongoing adoption of BCE (Billing and Charging Evolution) and access-based charging models by service providers. In the near-term, these factors will drive a 45% increase in IoT roaming wholesale revenues by 2027, compared to 2024 levels.

5G Consumer & IoT Roaming Connections to Approach 1 Billion in 2027

The research found that 5G roaming is available in more than 110 international markets, with over 200 operators supporting it. Deployments continue to rely on 5G NSA (non-standalone) network modes, utilising existing 4G infrastructure.

Kaleido's Chief Analyst Nitin Bhas commented:“While 5G SA (standalone) roaming is expected in 2025, varied operator strategies, including a more immediate focus on 5G NSA, are shaping the current landscape. The adoption of 5G NSA roaming by consumers is set to push active 5G roaming connections to nearly 1 billion by 2027, while 5G SA's advanced capabilities will address growing demand in key IoT sectors such as automotive in the years that follow.”

Travel eSIMs to Contribute $6 Billion+ in Wholesale Revenues to Operators

Kaleido's research found that travel eSIM adoption is set to accelerate with growing consumer awareness, driven by digital marketing, partnerships, and smartphone integration, projecting over 3 billion eSIM-enabled smartphones by 2027. This growth will create a $6 billion wholesale roaming revenue opportunity for mobile operators through inbound travel eSIM data traffic.

View Research Details and Request a Live Demo

About Kaleido Intelligence

Kaleido Intelligence is a specialist consulting and market research firm with a proven track record of delivering telecom research at the highest level. Kaleido Intelligence is the leading research company addressing mobile roaming and connectivity services in its entirety, covering industry-leading market insights, data forecasts, historical viewpoints, competitive intelligence and operator market surveys.

Research is led by expert industry analysts, each with significant experience delivering market research and insights that matter.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Jon King

...