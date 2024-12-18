(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Opportunity for America's educators to win a VIP experience at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, plus new educational resources available to engage students

Crayola , Space4All , Blue Origin's nonprofit Club for the Future

and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex revealed a new collaboration to honor exceptional educators, increase awareness about the importance of creativity and innovation in space, and inspire students to pursue a future in space-related careers.

As part of this effort, the organizations created a national initiative – Creativity Launches the Future – for parents and community members to nominate exceptional educators for a chance to win a VIP trip to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The experience is designed to grow educators' knowledge of space and encourage them to inspire students about the benefits and possibilities of space.

In addition, new educational resources from Crayola

and Space4All

are now available online throughout the campaign to support and engage educators and students across the country. These hands-on activities help students envision themselves in space-related careers and learn about the amazing innovations that have come out of the space program.

"Creativity is a critical life skill that helps children reach their full potential; no matter what career they choose. This partnership highlights our shared mission to show how creativity drives space exploration and innovation," said Cheri Sterman, senior director of education, Crayola. "Everyone learns best from hands-on experiences. So, this opportunity for teachers to have an in-person immersion on the Space Coast will expand their knowledge of and confidence in teaching space."

"Both of my parents were middle-school teachers, and they inspired me to dream big and believe in myself," said Space4All Ambassador and former NASA astronaut Leland Melvin. "Now, I'm excited for the chance to say thank you to all the outstanding teachers and be part of inspiring them and their students to reach for the stars, because space is for all."

Twelve educators will be randomly selected from the nominees and announced as part of Crayola's Creativity Week

in early 2025. The winners will tour Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket factory. They will also take home space-themed lessons for their classrooms and may have the opportunity to witness a rocket launch.

Visit Crayola/CreativityLaunchestheFuture for more information and to nominate an educator.

Access the Creativity Launches the Future press kit here.

About Crayola:

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa., and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Crayola Learning provides free creative learning resources to K-8 educators to prepare students with academic and life skills that hinge on creativity. Visit for more information or join the community at .

Crayola Creativity Week is a free, week-long event that provides parents and educators around the globe with resources to nurture creativity in children. Throughout the week, educators and parents have access to free, engaging, and inspiring content, including hands-on videos from celebrity talent, downloadable handouts to follow and create along, daily prizes, and a livestream virtual school assembly that brings more than 6 million children together globally across six continents and 100 countries. Crayola partners with companies, education associations, artists, actors, authors, and entrepreneurs who are passionate about inspiring, engaging, and supporting children's education to bring this program to life.

About Space4All:

Space4All is a national awareness campaign that aims to promote the vast benefits and limitless opportunities associated with space exploration and development for students and jobseekers everywhere who may otherwise believe that a future in space and STEM is unattainable for them. The initiative is managed by four nonprofit organizations – Women in Aerospace , American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics , Blue Origin's nonprofit Club for the Future

and Space Foundation

- who work closely with government, corporations, community organizations and academic institutions. Space4All hopes to share the excitement of space on a national scale, ignite interest in future careers in STEM and space, and reveal the many ways that space enhances our lives on Earth. For more information, visit Space4All .

About Club for the Future:

Founded by Blue Origin, Club for the Future

is a non-profit with the mission to inspire and mobilize future generations to pursue careers in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) for the benefit of Earth. The Club and its partners are doing this through the Postcards to Space program, providing space-focused lessons and events, and activating ambassadors around the world.

About Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex:

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex brings to life the epic story of the U.S. space program, offering multiple days of fun, inspiration and educational activities. Included with admission: Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex®, Heroes & Legends, featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame®, presented by Boeing, Space Shuttle Atlantis®, Journey To Mars, space films, the Rocket Garden, Planet Play and the Apollo/Saturn V Center. Get up-close to real flight flown artifacts, meet a veteran NASA astronaut, feel the rumble of a rocket launch and so much more.

